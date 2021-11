The New York Giants defeat the Raiders 23-16 at home, earning their third win of the season. They are one of the many winners on the week. Several of those winners were underdogs as the Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, and Atlanta Falcons all pulled off upset victories. The Titans also pulled off another upset victory - a 28-16 win in Los Angeles against the Rams. Tennessee continues to be huge winners, despite missing running back Derrick Henry.

