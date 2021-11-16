IVE's Rei introduces herself in 'Show What I Have' teaser

Stay tuned for more! NCT 2021's 3rd album 'Universe' is set to drop on December 14 KST. What this article doesn't say is that the debut song for NCT U in early 2016 "The 7th Sense" is also the introduction of the entire NCT concept of the subconscious connecting to others through dreams. The lyrics of "The 7th Sense" even says, 'In the same dream, I hear a familiar song that calls to me. It connects us.' The idea of determining what is real and what is a dream is ever-present in NCT. NCT U's "The 7th Sense" says in its lyrics, 'I’m doubting this moment, between dreams and reality'. The entirety of NCT 127's album "Regular-Irregular" used this concept to make half of their album realistic, and the other half dream-like (both versions of their song "Regular" have a different take on the lyrics. The English version is dreamlike, and the Korean version is more realistic). The lyrics of NCT U's "Raise the Roof" say, 'Did you hear the signal? We gon' resonate, wow. Oh, a special sense, get rid of all the rules you knew. Hurry and respond now.' There's an unspoken, unheard call that brings the NCT boys together, and in their shared subconscious world (called the 'ether', which was introduced in an NCT 2020 promo video), who's to say what is real and what is a dream? In other promo videos, you can see that their shared "sense" that connects them goes beyond time and space, and that is what brings all the subunits together.

