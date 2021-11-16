ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

IVE's Rei introduces herself in 'Show What I Have' teaser

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

IVE's Rei is featured in the latest teaser for 'Show What I Have'. In the teaser...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk on the show's on-set gun safety: "I have never seen a real bullet"

While offering his condolences over the Rust movie tragedy, Hwang said something like that wouldn't have happened in Korea "we’re not really a gun-owning country." “We of course have a prop master, but also in Korea, we’re not really a gun-owning country, so only the police can have and own a gun,” he told Variety. “Because of that, bullets are not really easily as distributed as they are maybe here, so there’s a very low, low possibility of any safety issues happening on set.” In fact, he said, “in my life, I have never seen a real bullet. I have only seen them in the movies."
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

IVE reveal magical 'Have What We Want' debut promotional video

Upcoming girl group IVE have dropped the promotional video for their debut. The clip above introduces all the IVE members - former IZ*ONE members An Yu Jin and Jang Won Young, Leeseo, Rei, Liz, and Gaeul - in different settings under the theme "Have what we want." The Starship Entertainment girl group's debut single album 'ELEVEN' drops on December 1 KST.
ENTERTAINMENT
The FADER

Jasmyn re-introduces herself with “Find the Light”

Toronto singer-songwriter Jasmyn Burke, best known as the frontwoman of Weaves, has shared "Find the Light," the debut single of her solo project, Jasmyn. With the new release, Jasmyn has joined the roster of Royal Mountain Records, an indie powerhouse from her hometown, as well as that of the ecclectic Los Angeles label ANTI-.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ive#Japanese#Starship Entertainment#English
allkpop.com

Davichi sing 'The Only Reason' for 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' OST

Davichi are the voices behind "The Only Reason" for the 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' OST. "The Only Reason" highlights the chemistry between Ha Young Eun (played by Song Hye Kyo) and Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong), and it's an emotional ballad about wanting to stand by someone's side.
WORLD
allkpop.com

NCT 2021 reveal 'Universe' group teaser images

NCT 2021 have revealed their group teaser images for 'Universe'. In the teasers, NCT stand on a sci-fi metal design following Ten, Mark, Johnny, Yuta, and Sungchan and Taeyong, Jaemin, Jisung, Yangyang, Taeil, and Doyoung as well as Jaehyun, Haechan, Renjun, Shotaro, and Hendery. 'Universe' is NCT's upcoming third album, and it's set to drop on December 14 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ONF gives fans 'Goosebumps' with new concept photos

ONF is gearing up for their last comeback before their enlistment. On November 21st at midnight KST, ONF dropped individual concept photos for the group's upcoming sixth mini-album 'Goosebumps.' While this marks their comeback in just 4 months after 'Popping' this past August, the group is working hard to deliver their comeback before all 5 Korean members enlist together.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
allkpop.com

Kep1er member garners attention online for her stunning visuals perfectly fitting the SM visual lineage

Kep1er member Kim Chae Hyun gained attention online for her stunning visuals perfectly fitting SM Entertainment's beauty standards. As Mnet's audition show 'Girls Planet 999' came to an end, the new girl group Kep1er was announced. The 9 member girl group will be making its official debut this December. Before their official debut, they hosted a live stream on YouTube on November 18th. After the live stream, Kim Chae Hyun caught netizens' eyes with her SM idol-like visuals.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Stray Kids drop teaser images for special single 'Christmas EveL'

Stray Kids have unveiled their latest teaser images for 'Christmas EveL'!. The members are looking sharp in an arcade studio. In the unit teaser photos, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Han and I.N. look classy, and Lee Know, Changbin, Felix and Seungmin show off fierce and exquisite look. The group's special single...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

WINNER's Song Min Ho signals comeback with a fiery 'Coming Soon' poster

WINNER's Song Min Ho has dropped a new teaser poster. In this new poster, a mysterious figure stands in the middle of red laser lights. Drawn as a silhouette, the figure remains anonymous. This is a 'Coming Soon' poster for WINNER's rapper Song Min Ho, who is currently active as one of the producers on 'Show Me The Money 10'.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 2021 travels across time and space in new teaser video 'YearDream: Stage 0 - The 7th Sense (The First Encounter of a Dream)'

Stay tuned for more! NCT 2021's 3rd album 'Universe' is set to drop on December 14 KST. What this article doesn't say is that the debut song for NCT U in early 2016 "The 7th Sense" is also the introduction of the entire NCT concept of the subconscious connecting to others through dreams. The lyrics of "The 7th Sense" even says, 'In the same dream, I hear a familiar song that calls to me. It connects us.' The idea of determining what is real and what is a dream is ever-present in NCT. NCT U's "The 7th Sense" says in its lyrics, 'I’m doubting this moment, between dreams and reality'. The entirety of NCT 127's album "Regular-Irregular" used this concept to make half of their album realistic, and the other half dream-like (both versions of their song "Regular" have a different take on the lyrics. The English version is dreamlike, and the Korean version is more realistic). The lyrics of NCT U's "Raise the Roof" say, 'Did you hear the signal? We gon' resonate, wow. Oh, a special sense, get rid of all the rules you knew. Hurry and respond now.' There's an unspoken, unheard call that brings the NCT boys together, and in their shared subconscious world (called the 'ether', which was introduced in an NCT 2020 promo video), who's to say what is real and what is a dream? In other promo videos, you can see that their shared "sense" that connects them goes beyond time and space, and that is what brings all the subunits together.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

IVE's Yujin and Gaeul stun in new concept photos for debut single album 'ELEVEN'

The debut of Starship Entertainment's latest girl group is coming up fast!. On November 22 KST, IVE promoted their upcoming debut single album 'ELEVEN' with individual concept photos of members Yujin and Gaeul. In the images, the members strike dynamic poses in tough yet chic all-black looks, the monochrome styling accentuating their strong visuals.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Kim Chung Ha continues to tease 'Killing Me' special single with new concept photos

Kim Chung Ha is only one week away from new music!. On November 22 KST, the solo artist continued to tease her upcoming special single "Killing Me" with two new concept images. In the images, she is seen wearing the same long lace dress seen in her lyrics teasers, boasting goddess visuals with luxurious long hair and a serene outdoor setting.
WORLD
allkpop.com

'Stan Attractor' BTS's Jungkook strikes again as he goes viral among non fans at Harry Styles' concert for his visuals & smooth moves

Jungkook is a major stan attractor, known for making non-fans fall in love with him due to his charming looks, beautiful personality, and multiple talents. It comes as no surprise that Jungkook has non-fans simping over him after sending fans and social media into a frenzy after attending Harry Styles' concert in Los Angelos. 'One in animal print' and 'one in leopard hoodie' became a hot search topic on Twitter as everyone searched for him.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy