Sorn leaves CLC & contract with Cube Entertainment comes to an end

By Germaine-Jay
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorn has officially left CLC, and her contract with Cube Entertainment has come to an end. On November 16, Cube Entertainment announced Sorn's exclusive contract with the label is now terminated after...

