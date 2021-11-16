Sorn leaves CLC & contract with Cube Entertainment comes to an end

Megan Thee Stallion announced an unexpected change to her American Music Awards performance the day before the ceremony, and it’s a disappointing update for fans. Megan Thee Stallion is not performing with BTS at the 2021 AMAs due to an “unexpected personal matter.” The “Hot Girl Summer” singer had been planning to take the stage with BTS for their first live rendition of their collab "Butter" on Sunday, Nov. 21, but unfortunately, fans will have to continue to wait to see the artists perform together.

