SF9’s Chani recently talked about his latest drama “Jinx” and starring in his first romantic comedy!. Kakao TV’s “Jinx” is a fantasy rom-com that tells the story of Kyu Han (Chani), a seemingly ordinary student who is cursed with an unlucky jinx. Every time he sneezes, things go exactly the opposite of what he hopes, forcing him into all sorts of unfortunate situations in his daily life. Despite his bad luck, he still chooses to try and win over his one-sided crush Se Kyung (WJSN‘s Eunseo).

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO