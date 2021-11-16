ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Three teens charged in quadruple shooting that left two children dead Friday night in Richmond; reward offered for fourth suspect

By Reed Williams
Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have arrested three teenagers in connection with Friday night’s drive-by shooting that killed two children and wounded two men outside a convenience store in Richmond’s East End. Calling the investigation his department’s top priority, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith identified the suspects as 18-year-old Clintoine Kenyahn Baker and...

richmond.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Connolly

Comments / 0

Community Policy