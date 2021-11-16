ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elise LeGrow, 'Feel Alright'

Toronto's Elise LeGrow had a major hit on Canadian radio nearly a decade ago — "No Good Woman" — but it was 2018's marvelous covers album, Playing Chess, that completely recalibrated her trajectory. On the new...

Overo, 'Another Year in Hell'

"It's only gotten worse!" What better way to bellow our collective angst about the still-very-much-in-progress pandemic than with screamo? Overo's title track contribution to Another Year in Hell — a 4-way split featuring Punch On!, Zochor and Coma Regalia — is an exasperated thrust into Zoom-fatigued abyss. The Houston band features members from Perfect Future and Football, etc. in a '90s post-hardcore mode somewhere between I Hate Myself and Rainer Maria: chugging riffs and hoarse yelps in tandem with twinkly arpeggios and pop-punky vocal hooks. In just a couple years, Overo's quickly nestled into a nostalgic screamo sound, but "Another Year in Hell" is a great example of how dynamic personalities can reinvigorate memory. Case in point: the accompanying video, a tongue-in-cheek slideshow presentation graphing the rise of false screamo, egg punk's market saturation over chain punk and the ultimate screamo formula: riff, noodly bit, riff, scream, breakdown, repeat.
Sweeping Promises, 'Pain Without a Touch'

You don't simply listen to Sweeping Promises — you move, you groove, you strike a pose with an effortlessly cool 'tude. The post-punk band's Hunger for a Way Out was released in the middle of lockdown, but every song was made for punk-packed dance parties. "Pain Without a Touch," a...
Eye 5 for November 19th, 2021

This week on Eye 5, KLCC’s independent music program, Beach House has a new album on the way and they’re doling out their unique take on dream pop chapter by chapter. We hear from volume one of Once Twice Melody. Plus we've got new music from Mitski, The Goon Sax and more.
Natalie Hemby's sophomore album celebrates '90s throwback sonics

Hemby recently released her new album, Pins and Needles, featuring throwback sonics from the '90s and lyrics that are informed by all she has learned since then. We talk about it all on this episode of World Cafe. Listen to the complete session in the audio player, and watch the full performance via NPR Music Live Sessions above.
100 gecs, 'mememe'

When 100 gecs' self-titled EP was released in 2017, its hyperpop sound felt insular – there was an alluring insider quality to it, a queer-oriented "if you know you know" magic that gained the group a cult-ish following. Four years and one debut album later, Laura Les and Dylan Brady have crossed over into the mainstream, gaining a feverish and dedicated fanbase, not to mention co-signs by Charli XCX, 3OH!3, Fall Out Boy and more.
Elise Testone to reprise Amy Winehouse tribute at Music Hall

“I felt an instant and deep connection to the music of Amy Winehouse the moment I decided to pay tribute to her the year she died,” said singer-songwriter Elise Testone, who recently moved to Rhode Island after singing the blues in Charleston since 2006. She returns to the Music Hall on Nov. 27 for her latest tribute.
Tierra Whack and J Melodic make the leap from 'Whack World' to something otherworldly

Don't see this video? Click here. Genius loves company, especially the weird, wired sort of genius embodied by Tierra Whack. But we don't always get to peep the kind of collective effort that goes into making her brand of Black girl magic. Scroll down the Soundcloud of her musical timeline — after she'd dropped her Philly-freestyling, cypher-stealing handle Dizzle Dizz and before Whack World shot her into the stratosphere — and you'll find a treasure chest of early songs that capture her genre-bending eccentricity. The very first joint in particular, posted in February 2015, is a minute-and-a-half long ditty of backwards rapping and shape-shifting called "Color Blind." And the warm, warbling soundtrack propelling her flow is produced — as the credit reads — "by musty ass J Melodic."
Feeling EVERYTHING

As I walked through the side entrance of the Regency Ballroom, all I could think was that I felt like the kid in “Almost Famous.” Dainty chandeliers hung still as the floor buzzed with excitement. The grungy ensemble of the crowd somehow seemed to complement the understated elegance of the venue as everyone gradually trickled in, patiently awaiting the arrival of WILLOW.
Sloppy Jane: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Sloppy Jane seems to be as much...
'Clue': The kids are alright

Last Saturday night, Nov 13, Amy Uptgraft, the director of Masquers, the Oak Ridge High School theater club, stepped out onto the apron of the stage, microphone in hand, to welcome the surprisingly huge audience that was eagerly awaiting the who-done-it “Clue” to begin. She spoke with a kind of resolute confidence that is somehow missing from our public discourse these days, and she had my full attention, especially when she gave her young cast and crew the ultimate compliment.
Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
A world of feeling

When asked to describe his band’s music in only a few words, Barrio Manouche frontman Javi Jimenez falls silent. Then, he laughs. “It is really hard for me to do that,” he told the. , “but I will try.”. His attempt includes descriptors like “gypsy jazz,” “flamenco,” “latin” and “a...
