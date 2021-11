A fire at a trailer park in central Salina early Saturday morning is being investigated as arson. Firefighters and police were dispatched at approximately 4:25 a.m. Saturday to what was reported as a large fire behind the Great Wall Chinese restaurant, 641 S. Broadway Boulevard, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The fire actually was in a trailer in the northwest part of the trailer park addressed at 1200 W. Crawford, which is to the east of the restaurant.

SALINA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO