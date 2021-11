MONTPELIER, Vt. — Discussions about new mask mandates – or lack thereof – took center stage on Tuesday at the governor's weekly news conference. "There’s a social science to this and sometimes forcing people or potentially trying to force people into doing something they don’t want to do just hardens them and they’re going to resist," said Gov. Phil Scott. "I do not think mask mandates will move us towards our goals and I think we need to move out of a perpetual state of mandates."

VERMONT STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO