Jesy Nelson reveals she's tested positive for Covid after feeling 'unwell' - forcing her to pull out of her first live solo concert since leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has revealed she's tested positive for Covid after 'feeling unwell' for several days.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of her diagnosis with fans, confirming that she'd also pulled out of her scheduled performance at Hits Radio Live In Birmingham on Saturday.

Jesy's planned performance would have been her first concert since announcing she was leaving Little Mix last year, just weeks after kickstarting her solo career with her debut single Boyz.

In her Stories post Jesy said: 'Hey my lovelies, after feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid, Which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines.'

'It means I'm no longer able to perform live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there.

'I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can't wait to see you all soon love you so much.'

Out and about: Jesy, who last posted on Instagram on Monday, hadn't been seen since her promotional trail for her debut single Boyz last month (pictured on October 8)

Jesy was previously seen on the promotional trail for her solo single Boyz last month, but last took to Instagram to share an image on Monday which she captioned: 'All fun & games till I play too.'

The star is still scheduled to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball next month, alongside a star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

It also comes just days after Little Mix released their brand new track, No.

The group also delighted their fans by releasing new single No and an accompanying sassy music video, which sees Perrie, Leigh-Anne - who are both new mums - and Jade pushing 'men-children' in prams.

Back to work: The star (pictured on Instagram earlier this month) is still scheduled to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball next month

The band have been celebrating ten years of Little Mix and released a new album Between Us on November 12th.

The album is a celebration of a decade of global hits from a record-breaking pop band.

All of their biggest hits are featured on the album including their number one singles Wings, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex and Sweet Melody.

They feature alongside major tunes such as Touch, Move, Power, Salute and their latest smash collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta - Heartbreak Anthem - which has so far been streamed over 400 million times.

It's also been reported that Jesy has drawn on her past unions with Love Island star Chris Hughes, 28, singer Jake Roche, 29, and actor Sean Sagar, 31, to pen material for her upcoming solo album.

On stage: It comes after the release of her solo single Boyz, which was met with a mixed reception of delight from fans and backlash over claims she was appropriating black culture

In one track titled Heartbreak Hotel, Jesy references finding herself single once again after a break-up, singing: 'Sorry that you're back so soon, it's OK, we have been expecting you.'

In another song directed at an ex, she sings: 'Did you take her to the place where you told me that you loved me?'

An insider told The Sun: 'Jesy has been writing and recording all year and is really proud of her music. So far about five songs have been completed and they are a mixture of ballads and pop hits.

'She doesn't live in a bubble and is aware of how divisive Boyz was but it's making her more determined than ever to make the next single perfect.

'The current plan is that neither of the ballads will be the second single, but the hope is that she will drop her next track at the end of January.'

The news comes in the wake of the release of her debut solo single Boyz, which was met with a mixed reception of both delight from devoted fans and backlash over claims she was appropriating black culture.

Jesy quit Little Mix in December last year and recently launched her solo career with the release of her first solo track Boyz, with Nicki Minaj.

She recently performed her track on The Graham Norton show, but following her departure from Hits Live, the Jingle Bell Ball will be her first actual concert as a solo artist.