Michigan Legends: The Inspiring Tale Of ‘Dolly Dimples’

Born in a small town in Senegal, Oumar Diouf found his love of cooking early. He was 13 when his father passed away, and he was concerned for his mother, who worked long hours at her clothing design and tailoring business to support six children. On a typical day, she would rise early for the two-mile walk to get the day’s provisions—they had no refrigerator—and come home to cook a pot of jollof rice with fish before walking to work. She also walked home to feed her kids the midday meal. Diouf realized he could ease his mother’s load by taking charge of the cooking, even though doing what was considered “women’s work” got him bullied at school. Learning to cook from his mother meant he was able to bring lunch to her workplace as well as prepare food for his siblings. Even as he attended college and law school in Senegal, he remained interested in cooking. But his other love was soccer.

