Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Angels agree to 1-year, $21 million deal: reports

NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to $21 million deal, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the right-hander’s new one-year deal on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Soon after, the official MLB Twitter account tweeted the news , citing MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

“Final term of the contract is unclear,” Morosi wrote in a tweet .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

