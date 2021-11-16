Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Angels agree to 1-year, $21 million deal: reports
NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to $21 million deal, according to reports.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the right-hander’s new one-year deal on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
Soon after, the official MLB Twitter account tweeted the news , citing MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.
“Final term of the contract is unclear,” Morosi wrote in a tweet .
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
