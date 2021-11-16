ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Optinose (OPTN) PT Lowered to $9 at Cowen

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore lowered the price target on Optinose...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Inventiva SA (IVA:FP) (IVA) PT Raised to $42 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce raised the price target on Inventiva SA (IVA:FP) (NASDAQ: IVA) to $42.00 (from $40.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optn#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Zoom (ZM) Stock Slips 3% to Hit New 15-Month Lows Ahead of Earnings

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock price is trading nearly 3% lower today ahead of the after-hours earnings report.Zoom shares ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lake Street Capital Markets Starts Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) at Buy

Lake Street Capital Markets initiates coverage on Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Legato Merger Corp. II (LGTOU) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: LGTOU) announced today that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 is Shaping Up to Be 'Massive' - Global Equities' Chowdhry

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) analyst Trip Chowdhry of Global Equities Research weighed in after his November 20, 2021 factory, delivery hub ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO:CN) (TGB) PT Raised to Cdn$3.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mike Kozak raised the price target on Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO:CN) (NYSE: TGB) to Cdn$3.50 (from Cdn$3.25) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Chimerix (CMRX) PT Lowered to $14 at Wedbush, Following Recent Clinial Business Update

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten lowered the price target on Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) to $14.00 (from $15.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Starts WM Technology Inc (MAPS) at Overweight

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic initiates coverage on WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) with an Overweight rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Akerna Corp. (KERN) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiates coverage on Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 22/11/2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23/11/2021 at 08:30 am. Sampo plc’s share buybacks 22/11/2021. On 22/11/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) PT Raised to $620 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal raised the price target on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) to $620.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kohl's (KSS) PT Raised to $73 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen raised the price target on Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) to $73.00 (from $67.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Helmerich & Payne (HP) PT Raised to $20 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi raised the price target on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) to $20.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) PT Raised to $136 at Cowen

Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the price target on Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to $136.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy