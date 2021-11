Playboy poker star Dan Bilzerian is certainly no stranger to controversy, actively courting it as he documents his no-holds-barred lifestyle of money, drugs and women to his 33 million Instagram followers. But while flouting social mores may be the Bilzerian’s whole brand, it would seem the printers charged with bringing the star’s memoir into the world were not prepared for the sex and drug-laden pages set to fill The Setup. According to Page Six, a group of printers in New Jersey reportedly found the book so offensive they recently walked off the job in protest, delaying publication of the leather-bound limited-edition copy of Bilzerian’s lengthy tome.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO