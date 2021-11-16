ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

World’s tallest Christmas tree covered in lights in Enid

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Christmas will be here before we know it, and city leaders in Enid are preparing for the holidays.

In October, the world’s tallest Christmas tree arrived in Enid after making the 1,800 mile trek from northern California.

“The White House has a 35-foot tree, Rockefeller center has a 75-foot tree, why shouldn’t we have a 140-foot tree in Enid, Oklahoma?!” said Enid Mayor George Pankonin.

Now, city leaders are preparing to decorate the tree.

The Opening Night for The One and the inaugural tree lighting ceremony for Christ Tree is set for Friday, Nov. 26, located at 150 W. Park Ave. in downtown Enid.

During the event, city leaders will switch on 20,000 multi-colored LED lights on the tree, which is dressed in 10,000 ornaments.

The free, family-friendly event and festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with the Main Street Enid Christmas Lights Parade located in Downtown Square, followed by The One Opening Night ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say there will be the tree lighting and holiday fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. to close out the ceremony. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and bring chairs.

