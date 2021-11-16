ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

O.C. Board of Supervisors is expected to approve majority Latino district for 1st time

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzhbf_0cyNDixf00

Nearly a third of Orange County residents are Latino, but the powerful Board of Supervisors has not had a Latino member in 15 years.

One reason is the way the district boundaries have been drawn . An east-west line divides Santa Ana and heavily Latino sections of Anaheim into two different districts.

On Tuesday, the board is expected to approve a majority Latino district for the first time, in a once-in-a-decade redistricting process following the national census.

The board has whittled down the options to three proposed maps, all of which create a majority Latino district as well as a district encompassing many Asian American voters.

