Politics

Poland-Belarus Border Crisis Turns Violent With Stones Thrown, Water Cannons Used

By Lora Korpar
 6 days ago
About 100 migrants attacked Polish soldiers at the border with weapons supplied by Belarusian soldiers. Polish forces retaliated with water...

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
The EU should be more worried about America than Russia or China

The EU is weighing up the first draft of its new ?Strategic Compass? ? a document that, once eventually agreed, will guide the bloc's security policy for up to a decade, defining what Brussels sees as threat and how it will react. The head of the organisation's foreign relations, Josep...
The EU border where refugees are treated as human weapons

Thousands of men, women and children seeking asylum are trapped in freezing conditions between hostile forces in the borderlands that separate Belarus from Poland and the European Union. They have come mainly from the Middle East, fleeing poverty and conflict in places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. But rather than being welcomed they face destitution and even death in the freezing November conditions.
U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
Foreign powers are intervening in Ethiopia. They may only make the conflict worse.

Amid the violence in Ethiopia, Eritrea and the United States have engaged in an escalating war of words. On Nov. 12, Washington imposed fresh sanctions as punishment for human rights abuses committed by Eritrean troops fighting alongside the Ethiopian army in a bloody civil conflict, with the U.S. Treasury announcing that it would blacklist the Eritrean military and ruling party. The Eritrean Information Ministry responded by alleging that the “illicit and immoral sanctions” were designed to harm the Eritrean people.
A Border Cop Detained Me and Dished About the ‘Lunatic’ President of Belarus

KUZNICA, Poland—After a night filled with tear gas, water cannons and fireworks, Tomas, a tall, fair-haired Polish border guard, looked haggard. “None of us want to be doing this job,” he told The Daily Beast as he stood in a police station in the small Polish border town of Kuznica. His colleague, a short young woman with curly black hair, looks like she hasn't slept in days. “Everyone is exhausted,” she says, as she slumps her head forward.
Kremlin says it is alarmed by U.S.-backed armament push for Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it was alarmed by a U.S.-backed push to supply Ukraine with sophisticated weapons, but said U.S. media outlets that have suggested Russia is poised to attack Ukraine are being used in a disinformation campaign. The head of Ukraine's military intelligence...
Poland police use water cannons against migrants

In Poland, the crisis at the border has taken a violent turn. Migrants were throwing rocks and sticks and heavily-armed Polish police, who responded with water cannons and tear gas. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports. Nov. 17, 2021.
Poland border crisis: What happens to migrants who are turned away?

Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the EU overland through its eastern borders with Belarus. The crisis has led border guards in Poland and Lithuania to force migrants back into Belarus, without assessing their asylum claims - a practice known as a "pushback". We've looked at what...
EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday, a day after Dutch police […]
Tens of thousands protest Belgium’s tighter COVID-19 rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten of thousands of people demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday to protest reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Many among the police estimate of 35,000 at the rally had already left for home when the demonstration descended into violence as several hundred people […]
