Poland-Belarus Border Crisis Turns Violent With Stones Thrown, Water Cannons Used

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO