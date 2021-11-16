ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Stream Restraining Order and Warfare’s new split EP

By Andrew Sacher
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo very cool Massachusetts hardcore bands, Restraining Order and Warfare, have just released a four-song split for Triple B Records that clocks in at under five minutes. It's Restraining Order's first release since...

Stereogum

Stream Newcastle Screamo Upstarts Chime Hour’s Black Dog In The Sky EP

Black Dog In The Sky is the debut EP from Chime Hour, a new screamo band out of Newcastle, England. It burns through four songs in 10 minutes, all of them brimming with desperately raw vocals and gnarly twisted guitar work. This is still hardcore at its heart, as guttural as it is epic — music that reminds you where emo came from in the first place. If you have a taste for ferociously combustible rock music with some virtuosic flair and the stomach for singing that prioritizes passion over precision, this band may be for you. Stream the full EP below.
EXCLUSIVE STREAM PREMIERE: New Myths – All The Shiny Things EP

New York-based Alt/New-Wave/Pop Power Trio New Myths will release their new EP All The Shiny Things, tomorrow, November 12th, 2021. Armed with edgy synth lines, hypnotic vocal hooks, and a gritty raw energy, New Myths will worm their way into your ears and your heart. Recorded with producer/engineer/mixer Seth Glassman in upstate New York, stream the All The Shiny Things EP now!
Get For Your Health’s ‘In Spite Of’ on limited-to-100 clear/red vinyl (exclusive pre-order)

For Your Health's In Spite Of is one of the year's best post-hardcore albums, so we're excited to reveal that we've teamed with the band on a second vinyl pressing of the album. Our "butterfly clear with opaque red" variant is limited to 100 copies, and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.
Get Unearth’s ‘The Stings of Conscience’ on clear/splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies

Pre-order Unearth's debut LP'The Stings of Conscience,' on milky clear with black and sky blue splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies. Metalcore band Unearth's 2001 debut LP, The Stings of Conscience, turned 20 this year, and to mark the occasion we've teamed up with them for an exclusive new vinyl pressing of the album. It's been remastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio, and it's pressed "milky clear with black and sky blue splatter" vinyl, limited to 300 copies and exclusive to our stores. Here's what it looks like:
Stream Kaytranada’s New Intimidated EP Feat. H.E.R., Thundercat, & Mach-Hommy

Kaytranada released his last album, the collab-heavy Bubba, two years ago, and it ended up garnering him his first Grammys for both Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording. Today, the producer is releasing a new EP called Intimidated, on which he teams up with three different artists: H.E.R on the title track, Thundercat on “Be Careful,” and Mach-Hommy on”$PayForHaiti.” Check it out below.
16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a busy week for new music, and the heavy music world is no exception. I looked at the Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky) album (which we've got on two different color vinyl variants in our store), At The Gates' old school style death metal side project The Lurking Fear, Tomb Mold/Innumerable Forms offshoot Dream Unending, and Scowl in Notable Releases, and over at Invisible Oranges, we looked at Plebeian Grandstand, Khemmis, Swallow the Sun, Cara Neir, Gonemage, Der Weg einer Freiheit, and more in Upcoming Metal Releases. The first Exodus album in 7 years dropped this week too. Singles-wise, we got tracks from Genocide Pact, Drowse (covering Slipknot), The Hope Conspiracy, Shape of Despair, Elder & Kadavar, Sunn O))), and more. Read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...
Hazing Over list their 10 favorite albums of 2021, playing NYC tonight

Earlier this year, Shin Guard changed their name to Hazing Over and they also changed their genre from screamo to a much heavier metalcore/deathcore vibe, as heard on their new EP Pestilence. They're currently on tour in support of that EP with likeminded bands Omerta and Vended (whose lineup includes Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan's sons Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan), and that tour lands in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus Bar TONIGHT (11/18). Tickets are still available. All remaining tour dates are listed below.
20 New Songs Out Today

WAJATTA (REGGIE WATTS, JOHN TEJADA) - "DO YOU EVEN CARE ANYMORE?" Wajatta, the duo of Reggie Watts and producer John Tejada, have announced a new EP, Do You Even Care Anymore?, that will be out December 3 via Brainfeeder. The EP features four originals and a cover of Adamski's "Killer." Check out the very cool 8-bit style video for the EP's housey title track.
The Dear Hunter announce tour with TWIABP and Tanner of O’Brother

Progressive alt-rockers The Dear Hunter have a new album called Antimai on the way, and they'll support it on a 2022 tour with two very cool openers: The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and O'Brother vocalist Tanner Merritt (who has collaborated with The Dear Hunter in the past). The Dear Hunter will be playing their new album in full, plus "additional songs voted on by the TDH community."
Get ‘Primal’ With TRIGO’s New EP

It’s impossible to resist the Primal urge to take a ride on some bassy waves while listening to TRIGO’s new atmospheric EP. Rising producer TRIGO has left a lasting impression on listeners since first emerging on the scene. Having worked with vibe.Digital and Electric Hawk in the past, he’s now looked to the Gravitas family for his latest release, Primal, which is out now and brings a plethora of immersive bass tracks filled to the brim with storytelling elements throughout.
Nobody’s Flowers (mem Loss Leader, Neaux) deliver lovely jangle pop on debut LP (watch a video)

Nobody's Flowers is another project of Nick Fit (who plays in Loss Leader with Self Defense Family/Drug Church vocalist Patrick Kindlon, Neaux with VersaEmerge's Sierra Kay, and more), and though Nick's roots are in hardcore, this is much prettier music, taking influence from bands like The Sundays, The Smiths, and The Stone Roses. Nobody's Flowers digitally self-released their self-titled debut album in 2019, but now it's getting a proper release this Friday (11/19) from Really Rad Records on vinyl and streaming services (pre-order).
Scowl’s Kat Moss breaks down every track on hardcore band’s killer debut LP

Pick up Scowl's debut album on limited orange vinyl. Something must be in the water in the Santa Cruz/San Jose area, because so many great hardcore bands have been coming out of that region lately. There's been Drain, Gulch, Sunami, Hands of God, and more, and the latest band to break out is Santa Cruz's Scowl, who release their debut LP How Flowers Grow on Flatspot Records today. It features Drain vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro on "Fuck Around," which should help draw some new fans in, but one listen to How Flowers Grow proves that Scowl are a force on their own. The band bust out fuzzy power chord riffs that toe the line between classic hardcore and garage punk, and Kat Moss tops it off with a vicious bark that avoids typical hardcore clichés. She also has a clarity to her delivery that makes Scowl's songs accessible without veering into "melodic hardcore." That said, Scowl do prove they know how to get melodic on one song, "Seeds To Sow," and that one suggests Scowl could really transcend the hardcore scene if they ever wanted to. It kind of sounds like a cross between X-Ray Spex and the first Best Coast album, and it really sets Scowl apart from their peers.
Alice Glass announces debut solo album ‘PREY//IV’, shares “Baby Teeth”

Alice Glass has announced her debut solo album, PREY//IV, which will be out January 28 via Eating Glass Records. The album features her early 2021 single, "Suffer and Swallow," and she's just shared the video for new single "Baby Teeth." "I like to make songs that you can dance to when you're sad," says Alice. 'Baby Teeth' is probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful."
Spotify bows to Adele, drops 'shuffle' as album song-playing default

For many musicians, like story-telling superstar Adele, the order of songs on an album is a matter of the keenest concern, affecting how a narrative is presented, how listeners react and ultimately how many albums are sold. That is a big reason why customers of Spotify saw "play" as the album default option Sunday on the world's largest audio streaming service, so songs will be heard in the order they appear on an album -- though users can still elect the "shuffle" option. Adele, whose much anticipated new album "30" shot to the top of the charts within hours of its release Friday, is among the artists who have campaigned for the "play" choice, and in announcing its change Spotify specifically mentioned her. "As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums," a spokesman for the Swedish company said.
Phife Dawg’s posthumous album ‘Forever’ release date & artwork revealed

Saturday (11/20) would have been Phife Dawg's birthday, and in celebration of that, a release date for the late A Tribe Called Quest member's posthumous album Forever has finally been announced: March 22 via Smokin' Needles/AWAL. (March 22 is also the anniversary of his death.) Phife’s mother Cheryl Boyce-Taylor said, "Forever, soon come. His voice a steel pan cruising the sea salt edge of Trini waters. A balm, a salve, a son's kiss on his mama's cheek. What an amazing gift to receive on my beloved's birthday."
Loop announce first album in 32 years, share “Halo”

Robert Hampson reactivated his '80s/'90s psych rock group Loop in 2013, they'd been dormant for 22 years, to play All Tomorrow's Parties and he's kept it going ever since. Loop put out the excellent Array EP in 2015 which was supposed to be the first of three EPs, but then Hampson went quiet. Till now. Loop have just announced Sonancy, their first album since 1990's A Gilded Eternity. The album will be out March 11 via Cooking Vinyl.
