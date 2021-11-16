ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s offering Egg McMuffin at ‘throwback price’ for one morning only

By Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDOOJ_0cyNCIxQ00

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is inviting fans to “hack” its breakfast menu in honor of the Egg McMuffin’s 50th anniversary.

For one day only on Thursday morning, participating McDonald’s restaurants will be offering Egg McMuffin sandwiches for 63 cents apiece via the McDonald’s app, the fast-food chain announced. In addition, McDonald’s is encouraging its customers to order any number of “add-ons” to customize those McMuffins however they see fit, by doubling the meat, adding a McChicken patty, replacing the English muffin with hash browns or even slopping on syrup or salsa.

Plasticizer found in food from McDonald’s, Domino’s, others

“As we celebrate 50 years of this iconic breakfast sandwich , there’s no better time for our fans to try these twists for themselves than on Thursday, Nov. 18, when we’re offering the Egg McMuffin at a throwback price of 63 cents on the McDonald’s app,” reads a press release issued ahead of Thursday’s deal.

A representative for McDonald’s said customers wishing to “hack” the morning menu will be provided with their add-ons on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXpzE_0cyNCIxQ00
(McDonald’s)

The McMuffin, invented in 1971 and introduced to the menu in 1972, was developed by McDonald’s operator Herb Peterson. Peterson, originally vice president of in-house advertising at McDonald’s, eventually became the owner of six California locations in the Santa Barbara area, the Associated Press reported upon his death in 2008 . He developed the McMuffin following an idea for an eggs-benedict-inspired item, but swapped Hollandaise sauce for cheese because “packaged Hollandaise sauce doesn’t do the trick,” McDonald’s wrote of the item.

In its earliest official iteration, the sandwich was also served open-faced, with a side of honey or jam , according to a timeline from McDonald’s.

Thursday’s 63-cent McMuffin deal is available at participating locations during breakfast hours only, and exclusively through the McDonald’s app.

That was fast: Reese’s giant 3-pound Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving ‘pie’ now sold out

This latest McDonald’s promotion comes amid its continued push for growth in digital channels — including its app — which accounted for more than 20% of sales in its top six markets, according to the company’s third-quarter earnings report. McDonald’s says its MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program , introduced in July, has contributed to its digital growth, as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
WHITEHALL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcmuffin#Food Drink#The Egg Mcmuffin#Egg Mcmuffin#Mcdonald#English#Domino#The Associated Press
fox10phoenix.com

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2021: Many offer takeout, dine-in menus

Woman invites those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving dinner by drawing them at her table. "If anyone is alone today and feeling lonely, you are invited to my Thanksgiving dinner," Jessica Kantrowitz wrote on Twitter. "I made lemon & rosemary turkey. Tell me your hair & eye color & what you’re bringing, & I’ll draw you in."
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Fighting inflation one Egg McMuffin at a time! McDonald's celebrates 50th anniversary of the breakfast sandwich tomorrow by selling it for its original 1971 price of just 63¢

McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its beloved Egg McMuffin by offering it for just 63¢ — the same price it was sold at when it debuted in 1971. Customers can order their bargain breakfast exclusively on the McDonald's app on Thursday, November 18 from 6 am to 10:30 am.
RESTAURANTS
The Providence Journal

Christmas in Connecticut isn't just a movie. Check out this themed restaurant at Foxwoods

LEDYARD, CONNECTICUT — Can't wait for holiday sparkle with festive food and drink? A restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino in nearby Connecticut, has you covered.  Christmas at Cedars Steak & Oysters might be serving a turkey feast for lunch Thursday, but their Santa-themed dinner and cocktails are on the menu for dinner. In fact, the special menu is already being offered each Thursday through Sunday through December.   ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Washington

The Washington Restaurant That’s So Much More Than An Amazing Place To Eat

There’s certainly no shortage of fantastic places to eat here in Washington — and we aren’t just talking about our major cities, although they’re certainly full of decadent options. Even our small towns have some little known neighborhood gems ready to serve you a hearty meal. And if you happen to discover Jeremy’s Farm to Table in Chehalis, you’re in for a real treat.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy