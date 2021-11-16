ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

‘It’s A Free Country’: Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Performs Lewd Act, Charges State

CBS Seattle
CBS Seattle
 7 days ago
Frank Towers (credit: Hennepin County Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Telling agents he “did not have to stop” because “it’s a free country,” a 44-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with threatening TSA workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The charges state that he also swung a stanchion line post before throwing it at agents, taking his clothes off and masturbating.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint against Frank Towers. Investigators say the incident happened at the skyway checkpoint early last Friday morning.

Towers allegedly told one TSA employee that he was going to “kill” them. Officers gave him commands to stop and move away from the checkpoint, which he did not abide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlZmv_0cyNCGBy00

Frank Towers (credit: Hennepin County Jail)

The charges state that’s when Towers was Tasered. He then swung his arms above his head in an attempt to hit an officer. Backup officers handcuffed Towers and took him into custody while he continued to fight with them.

Surveillance video footage showed Towers punching and headbutting TV screens at the airport, taking his clothes off and masturbating. This happened about an hour before the incident at the checkpoint.

Towers has been charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, as well as making threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk, both felonies. He also has at least three charges in other criminal cases still pending, involving domestic assault in Olmsted County.

He is currently in custody. If convicted, Towers could face up to 5 years in prison if convicted of the threats of violence charge.

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Minneapolis man charged with threatening TSA agents at MSP Airport

(KSTP) - A Minneapolis man has been charged after he threatened to kill a TSA employee and tried to assault the employee and law enforcement. Frank Towers, 44, is charged with fourth-degree assault and threats of violence. A criminal complaint states airport police were in the Skyway checkpoint area of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

All Charges Dropped Against DEA Agent Brian Neil In Road Rage Incident

(CBS4) – Multiple felonies filed last summer against a Colorado-based DEA agent have been dropped and the case involving Brian Neil has been sealed. Neil was charged with felony menacing, and attempt to influence a public servant after he stopped a Douglas County teenager, Mohid Saeed, following an altercation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Barry Lancaster, Neil’s attorney, told CBS4, “The dismissal was the result of an investigation that showed Agent Neil acted under his lawful authority and used the good judgment and high moral character shown throughout his career when he pulled over Saeed to warn him of his reckless driving which endangered the safety of others. We are pleased Agent Neil has been vindicated.” Saeed said Neil racially profiled him and pulled a gun on him during the May 5 incident. “I thought 100% he was going to shoot, or something bad was going to happen,” said Saeed. Lone Tree police wrote in their affidavit they believed, “Neil acted outside the scope of his authorized authority.” Reached by phone, Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District, said she could not comment.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Seattle

Homeowner Outraged After Police Enter Property, Shoot Dog With Bean-Bag Rifle: ‘There Was No Remorse’

WINNETKA, Calif. (CBS Los Angeles) – A homeowner in Southern California is outraged after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department came onto his property and shot his dog with non-lethal force. Police were called to the home after neighbors said Corey Lennon’s pit bull got loose and was attacking people, but Lennon said his home security cameras tell a different story. “I feel like they were here to shoot the dog, that was it,” Lennon told CBSLA. Lennon said he was still in disbelief after watching the video, which appears to show LAPD officers walking onto his driveway and into his courtyard,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Stanchion#Checkpoint#Domestic Violence#Wcco#Minneapolis St#Towers
CBS Denver

Suspect Arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours, Denver Police Officer Begs Judge To Not Release Him

DENVER (CBS4) – Police typically use arrest affidavits to simply state the circumstances surrounding an arrest. Last week, a Denver police officer used an arrest affidavit to warn the court not to give a defendant bail. Robert Avila had been arrested three times in 24 hours. While his initial charges weren’t felonies, officers described him as erratic, incoherent and escalating, but the judges twice released him on a personal recognizance bond, which meant he just had to promise to return for his next court appearance. Robert Avila (credit: Denver Police) Avila’s first arrest came on Oct. 25 just after 10 p.m. Police were...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested, 21 Guns Seized In San Francisco Firearms Trafficking Bust

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Authorities in San Francisco announced four people were arrested and nearly two dozen firearms were seized last week in connection with an alleged gun trafficking operation. Search warrants were executed at homes in the Bayview and Southern districts Tuesday as part of a joint operation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. During the raid, 21 guns were seized, along with ammunition, high-capacity magazines and other firearm components. Some of the seized firearms were found to be stolen, authorities said. Authorities said these firearms,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Miami

Loved Ones Gather To Demand Justice For 16-Year-Old Christopher Walls Who Died In Police Custody

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A week after 16-year-old Christopher Walls crashed after being chased by police, family and friends laid flowers and candles for their loved one. “We wanted to show him that we care for him. He was a good person. He was never bad,” said Destiny Werby, a friend. According to Miami-Dade police, Walls reportedly carjacked a driver in Broward County and led officers on a chase that went into Miami-Dade. Walls then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence on Northwest 27th avenue and 62nd street. According to police, the 16-year-old was then taken into custody by Hollywood police,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Seattle

‘Black Lives Matter’ Supporter Claims He Was ‘Purposely’ Shot By Police During Protest

DENVER (KCNC-TV) – A lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court against Denver Police and the city by a demonstrator seriously injured in Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. On May 31, 2020, Denver saw the fourth day of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Michael Driscoll was one of the protesters. He was live streaming video in front of Denver Police headquarters. Officers in riot gear were down the block. (credit: Michael Driscoll) Driscoll claims there was no warning when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas. “It struck me between my eyes on the left side of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Seattle

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Judge Dismisses Gun Charge Before Closing Arguments Begin

CHICAGO (CBS)– Ahead of closing arguments and jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, the judge dismissed an illegal gun possession charge against the teen. While discussing the instructions that will be given to the jury on Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 against Rittenhouse. While only a misdemeanor charge, it appeared to be the most likely count to result in a conviction for Rittenhouse, who was only 17 when he carried an AR-15 style rifle in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, and used it to shoot three men,...
LAW
WFMZ-TV Online

TSA finds loaded gun in Bethlehem man's carry-on bag at LVIA

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Authorities stopped a Bethlehem man from bringing his loaded handgun onto a flight Wednesday at Lehigh Valley International Airport. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers spotted the gun on the X-ray monitor at a security checkpoint, the TSA said. Police were alerted, and the 9mm handgun was...
BETHLEHEM, PA
News 12

TSA: Tuckahoe man had loaded gun at JFK Int'l Airport checkpoint

A Westchester County man was arrested by police at a John F. Kennedy International Airport security checkpoint with a gun loaded with four bullets, authorities say. According to the Transportation Security Administration, TSA officers caught the man with a .22-caliber handgun on Monday, Nov. 22. Port Authority police responded to...
TUCKAHOE, NY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Seattle

CBS Seattle

Seattle, WA
806
Followers
294
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://seattle.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy