United Airlines resumes serving hard liquor on flights ahead of the holiday travel season

By Allana Akhtar
Business Insider
 6 days ago
United Airlines airport check-in counters. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty
  • United Airlines has resumed serving hard liquor to economy passengers, CNN reported.
  • The airline had been serving beer, wine, and hard seltzer to passengers since June.
  • Flight attendants previously told Insider alcohol consumption worsens unruly passenger behavior.

#Flight Attendants#Hard Liquor#Economy#Cnn
