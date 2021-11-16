ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VALORANT Megapunk Skins Officially Revealed

By Robert Hanes
 6 days ago
VALORANT continues to bring the heat and consistently has hit with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are VALORANT cracking down on leaks? Either...

Cincinnati, OH
