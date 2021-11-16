ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

This infamous Steve Bannon quote is key to understanding America's crazy politics

erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. While watching the news coverage of Steve Bannon's initial appearance in federal court on Monday, I kept thinking about his 2018 confession to the acclaimed writer Michael Lewis. His quote is...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

What’s next for Steve Bannon?

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Washington Post Investigative Reporter Spencer Hsu explains what’s next for Steve Bannon and how executive privilege works. “The claim of executive privilege is founded on the idea that Presidents require full and frank advice from their advisors.  The question then becomes, ‘well why didn’t Bannon just […]
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

“He's Going To Jail”: Insider Says Trump Vet Steve Bannon Knows He’s Toast

Steve Bannon faces up to two years in jail on his indictment for defying subpoenas related to the January 6 investigation. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, who knows and worked with Bannon personally, believes he will go to jail. Nunberg also points to Bannon’s media-savviness, saying he could even see him “giving interviews from jail”.Nov. 16, 2021.
POTUS
The Independent

If you’re celebrating what happened to Steve Bannon, you don’t understand what’s going on behind the scenes

You can say a lot of things about Steve Bannon, but you can’t say he’s secretive about his intentions.As he arrived at the FBI’s Washington, DC field office on Monday to surrender himself on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress (for ignoring a subpoena from the ouse select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection), the former Trump adviser took no questions from the throng of reporters who’d arrived to see the spectacle. But there was one person with a camera and microphone who Bannon did speak to on his way to Justice Department custody. He looked squarely into the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Jonathan Rauch
KXL

Is Steve Bannon the target of a political hit?

Steve Bannon, the former Donald Trump adviser who was indicted last week for defying a Congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has surrendered to federal authorities Monday. For more information, Lars speaks with Joe Kent who is a retired Special Forces officer and is running to replace Jaime Herrerra-Beutler in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Protester With 'Coup Plotter' Sign Rains On Steve Bannon's Propaganda Parade

A cheeky protester spoiled Steve Bannon’s breezy dismissal of federal charges against him Monday with a large sign widely seen on national media reading: “Coup Plotter.”. Activist Bill Christeson squeezed into a window of space with his sign just behind the former Donald Trump aide and in front of cameras.
PROTESTS
The New Yorker

How Big a Threat Is Steve Bannon?

On Monday afternoon, Steve Bannon confidently strolled out of a federal courthouse, in Washington, D.C., after surrendering to face charges of contempt of Congress. Released on his own recognizance, he was accompanied by an entourage that live-streamed his every move on Gettr, a social-media platform created by Donald Trump’s supporters. Immediately surrounded by two dozen reporters and camera crews, Bannon declared himself a victim of the “illegitimate Biden regime”; called for the fall of the Chinese Communist Party; predicted that congressional investigators would fail, as Hillary Clinton had in 2016; and said that, in refusing to speak to the House select committee investigating the events of January 6th, he was fighting for “free speech.” Bannon also invoked a conspiracy theory that career civil servants in Washington secretly plot against him, Trump, and other Republican officials, saying, “If the administrative state wants to take me on, bring it on. We’re here to fight this. We’re going to go on offense.” Then, encircled by lawyers, bodyguards, and the press, he made his way under a canopy of orange autumn foliage to Constitution Avenue, where a black S.U.V. was parked. A handful of anti-Trump demonstrators shouted “liar,” “scumbag,” “dirtbag walking,” and, repeatedly, “traitor.” Before stepping into the car, Bannon thanked the journalists, saying, “Really appreciate you guys coming out today.” A few hundred yards away, a flag fluttered on top of the U.S. Capitol.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#American#Democrats#Gettr#Cnn#Congress
MSNBC

Steve Bannon surrenders to authorities

Steve Bannon turned himself in on two contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate in the House investigation into the January 6th insurrection. Rep. Ruben Gallego and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 16, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Stranger

Today's Political Battles in American Courts Extend from Kshama Sawant to Jesse Jackson to Steve Bannon

At around 9:40 am, Steve Bannon, a crook and former adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared at the FBI's Washington Field Office "to turn himself in." He is charged with criminal contempt of Congress. He refused to play ball with the House committee investigating the January 6 coup attempt. Before entering the building, Bannon stated to the press buzzing around him: "We're taking down the Biden regime." Clearly, the Trump saga is far from over.
SEATTLE, WA
Register Citizen

'SNL' Weekend Update Tackles Steve Bannon's Contempt, Kyle Rittenhouse's Tearful Testimony

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update tackled Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress, Kyle Rittenhouse’s tearful testimony and the termination of Britney Spears’ conservatorship during the latest episode, which also featured a 10-minute performance of musical guest Taylor Swift’s breakup epic “All Too Well.”. “Well, the lesson we all learned this week...
ENTERTAINMENT
MSNBC

What’s ahead in Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress case

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is expected to surrender to authorities on Monday after being charged with two counts of contempt of Congress. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, Huffington Post Senior Justice Reporter Ryan J. Reilly and Washington Post National Investigative Correspondent Carol Leonnig discuss why it’s “highly doubtful” Bannon will be detainedNov. 15, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Steve Bannon's indictment reveals a dangerous congressional dependency

On Friday, the Justice Department obtained a grand jury indictment against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The news was celebrated by supporters of the committee’s work — and of congressional oversight more generally — as a rare instance in which the executive branch agreed to enforce a politically divisive congressional subpoena against a former executive branch adviser.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfqd.com

Steve Bannon Indicted On Contempt Charges

WASHINGTON (AP) – Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department said Friday that Bannon was indicted on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy