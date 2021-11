The New Orleans Saints faced off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Field in Nashville in Week 10 and they were defeated by a final score of 23 to 21. There were some positive takeaways from the game, but mostly, this was one that the Saints should be upset about losing. Though they were down 20-6 early in the third quarter, they clawed their way back from that moment on and put together 15 points in the second half with a chance to tie with a two-point conversion following a touchdown with 1:16 left in the game.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO