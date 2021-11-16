ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Car Accident Attorney- What to Do After Being Involved in a Parking Garage Auto Accident?

baltimorenews.net
 7 days ago

Parking lots can be much riskier than you usually think when it comes to accidents. Although most accidents occur on roads and highways, a report launched by NHTSA states that one in six automotive accidents occur in parking lots or garages in the United States. Although the accidents that...

www.baltimorenews.net

Valdosta Daily Times

Police car involved in accident

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta Police Department car was involved in an accident Tuesday morning. The accident took place around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Toombs Street and Hill Avenue. Bobby Brown, a Valdosta man, was standing about a block away on Hill Avenue when he saw several police cars...
VALDOSTA, GA
UTD Mercury

Crash course: trends in auto-mobile accidents

Anjali Singh spends an hour a day, five days a week, enjoying her commute from Plano to UTD. But after witnessing several recent car crashes along Waterview Parkway, the computer science freshman said that she has become much more vigilant while driving as her commute is starting to feel more dangerous.
RICHARDSON, TX
Automotive Addicts

How to Get Back in the Driver’s Seat After a Car Accident

Being involved in a car accident can be one of the most traumatic experiences of your life, especially when you weren’t at fault and ended up injured as a result. Long after the injuries have healed, you may still struggle to get behind the wheel and travel the same roads that once led to your devastating accident scene.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
News Channel Nebraska

One killed in Omaha car accident

OMAHA, Neb. -- At least one person is dead after a car accident in Omaha. Omaha Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road. The exact cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
OMAHA, NE
ABC6.com

Police respond to car accident in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- A car accident took place near the intersection on Allens Avenue Friday night requiring police units and traffic diversion. ABC6 News Crew arrived at the scene and saw an ambulance leaving the scene, with two cars involved in the accident, and police crews on the scene. Both vehicles were being towed from the scene. A white Hyundai Sonata was seen to have damage on the front and side, while a black Toyota Camry had damage to the side and rear end.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 11 and 41

Scrape Your Car Property So You Don't Get Into An Accident

KENNEWICK, WA – Well its that time of the season to break out those ice scrappers in the back of your closet and wake up earlier to go defrost your car. “When you get your car in the morning we need you to clear all of the windows before you start down the road way and get around other vehicles and make lane changes and do other things” said Chris Thorson District 3 Trooper Washington State Patrol. WSP says because most people don’t scrape all their windows this could be potentially dangerous while driving. “What we’re seeing is people will just be scrapping a little box so they can just visually see out the front window and do nothing else but you need to have all the windows clear” said Thorson. By scrapping the ice off of your car properly you would have to scrape all of the car windows, including the side ones in order to have a 360 view. But people need to remember if they are going to defrost their car and leave it running… “You have to stay with your vehicle, don’t leave it out in the parking lot of your apartment complex or house unlocked and running because it happens every year here your car might be stolen” said Thorson. If you’re looking for more winter driving tips you can click HERE.
KENNEWICK, WA
abccolumbia.com

One dead after single car accident

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – On Saturday, November 20th Kershaw Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:46 a.m. about a vehicle flipped over in the woods on Ridgeway Road. According to the Kershaw County Coroner, the driver 18-year-old Anthony Milan Tamburini was headed west bound on Ridgeway Road. Investigators say Tamburini was pronounced dead on the scene.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
vivaglammagazine.com

Have You Been Involved In A Car-share Accident? Here’s What To Do

An increasing number of people — especially those living in major cities — are now choosing to sign up for car-share services. As the number of people using this type of arrangement increases, so do injuries and collisions, so here is what to do if you have been involved in one.
TRAFFIC
blockclubchicago.org

Men Who Shot Armored Truck Guards, Killed Accomplices ‘Tried To Copy Every Armed Robbery Movie Out There,’ Prosecutors Allege

CHATHAM — Following a “brazen operation of multiple robberies,” two men were ordered held without bail Thursday after allegedly shooting two armored truck guards, one fatally, then killing their two accomplices in “a murderous spree” across the South Side earlier this week. Deandre Jennings, 20, and Antwon Montgomery, 19, have...
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

1-year-old found dead in pond days after her mom was found strangled to death

A 1-year-old baby was found dead in a retention pond in Indiana — two days after her mother was found strangled to death in her Illinois home, authorities said. Officials were able to positively identify baby Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs on Friday, marking a tragic conclusion to a multi-agency, multi-state manhunt for the child launched Tuesday after cops found mom Ja’nya Murphy, 21, dead in Wheeling, Ill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
actionnewsnow.com

2 adults identified in Saturday’s I-80 crash that killed 4

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. - The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims of a deadly crash on Interstate-80 Saturday morning. Deputies said Brittney and Antonio Montano, both 29 years old and from North Highlands, were killed in the crash. Deputies said a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

