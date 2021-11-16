Denmark To Send Trio Of Athletes to 2021 Short Course World C’Ships

Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about how and why Short Course Worlds remain considered as a secondary championship. Among the world’s top swimmers, coaches and decision-makers, it’s very clear that the World Short Course Championships is considered insignificant. Also featured is Coleman Stewart, discussing his frustrations with being snubbed for Short Course Worlds, despite crushing the world record in the 100 backstroke; Mark Schubert named as head coach of Swim El Toro; Katie Ledecky competed as an exhibition swimmer against men at the Florida-Georgia Dual Meet; A look at the USA Swimming roster for World Short Course Champs; Why Texas and California remain the standard in men’s swimming; Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel announced as co-recipients of the James E. Sullivan Award; Jack Matthews and Daryn Wright to lead USA Diving Squad for Junior Worlds and Junior Pan Ams; Tips on cutting time; Michele Mitchell to lead Mission Viejo Nadadores Foundation; The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide; and much more!

