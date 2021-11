OL Reign welcomed the Washington Spirit to Cheney Stadium for an NWSL Semi-final, and the rowdy visitors spoiled the party thanks to two quality goals and some near misses on the part of the Reign. As a small consolation, the CHICAGO RED STARS traveled to Portland and knocked the Portland Thorns out as well. The results set up a Chicago vs. Washington Final and ensure that the league will have a first-time champion. In international competition Canada is surprising plenty of people, and Mexico’s first team may have been shook by the loss to the US but Marco Flores is blossoming with their U-20s.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO