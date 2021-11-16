ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' stars ready for Hollywood

shorelinemedia.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creator and stars of "Squid Game" discuss the Netflix show's success...

www.shorelinemedia.net

TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Squid Game will return for a second season

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has confirmed that the South Korean Netflix megahit is officially coming back. If Netflix hadn’t renewed Squid Game, canonically the streamer’s most-watched original series, well, it would’ve been a damn shame. But the corporate gods smiled upon us today, and the South Korean survival drama is confirmed to be coming back for a second season. Besides, you really can’t argue with those audience metrics. The good news came from the mouth of the series creator himself, writer and director Hwang Dong-Hyuk.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung Brings a Grunge Twist to the Red Carpet in Combat Boots at Netflix Screening

“Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung has become a fan-favorite not just because of her outstanding performance as Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix’s South Korean thriller series, but also because of her killer fashion sense. The cast of “Squid Game” replaced their famous green tracksuits for red carpet glam at a screening in Los Angeles last night. Jung went for a  minimalist high-fashion aesthetic at the event. The 27-year-old sported a long strapless black dress which featured a translucent beige trim that peaked out of the top and bottom seams. For footwear, the actress kept it casual while remaining trendy. She sported a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Family Proof

Season Two Of ‘Squid Game’ In The Works?

The director of “Squid Game,” the dystopic South Korean TV series on Netflix, expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season. “We are in the talks for Season Two,” writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday. “It’s all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC Action News

Voice of Squid Games Doll Reagen To

Squid Game has officially broken records, becoming Netflix's biggest series launch by reaching more than 111 million viewers! We got the opportunity to speak to the voice behind the infamous Squid Game doll, Teagen To. Reagan’s role has become a viral phenomenon. SNL even did a recent skit featuring her...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Ready for ‘Squid Game’ Season 2? Creator says it’s coming.

The creator of the wildly popular South Korean hit television show “Squid Game” is planning a second season. The nine-part Netflix global sensation has been watched by more than 110 million people internationally and became the company’s most-watched series launch in its history since it premiered in September. “We are...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is a vision in stunning strapless dress with a flirty twist

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon swapped her now-iconic green tracksuit for a very different look on Monday for a special screening of the Netflix show in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old looked world's away from her dishevelled appearance on the hit show, turning heads in a beautiful strapless black dress with flirty sheer fringing across the bust and along the hem. Adding an unconventional twist to her elegant outfit, Jung opted for a pair of chunky black biker boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

The Future of Squid Game Revealed

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, AP Entertainment released on Twitter a red-carpet interview with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirming that season two of the Netflix megahit series is in the works. "There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

From Dinner With Ted Sarandos to Rubbing Elbows With Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside ‘Squid Game’ Stars’ Hollywood Takeover

“It’s unbelievable,” Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said just before 8 p.m. on Monday night as he reached the end of the show’s first red carpet event in Hollywood. The writer-director was commenting on the reception he and his actors have received since arriving in Los Angeles days earlier but the adjective could easily apply to, well, everything. Squid Game debuted Sept. 17 on Netflix and it took only 17 days “and 111 million global fans” for the nine-episode series to become the streamer’s biggest series ever, and the first to surpass 100 million views, per Netflix. The South Korean series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Extra

'Squid Game' Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and Star Lee Jung-jae Spill Season 2 Secrets

"Extra’s" Katie Krause talked to "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and star Lee Jung-jae about the show’s crazy success and plans for a Season 2!. Dong-hyuk confirmed that Season 2 is ‘coming,’ and he expects Jung-jae will be back as beloved protagonist Gi-hun. Jung-jae also dishes on how his life has changed since the show was released.
TV SERIES
Taylor Daily Press

Will this Disney+ series starring Selena Gomez beat the Squid Game? | TV

TVThe Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ has already been a huge hit, but it looks like the new Disney+ series ‘Only Murders In The Building’, starring Selena Gomez (29) in the lead role, will break that record. Currently, the new series is the highest rated on the largest movie review sites.
TV SERIES
umassmedia.com

"Squid Game" and capitalism

I suppose many have seen the recent Netflix blockbuster series “Squid Game,” and if not have at least heard of it, and are planning to watch it soon. The show has been a big hit worldwide, with people fascinated by its different themes. Although I can write pages on the wonderful artistic elements of "Squid Game", I am here to focus and highlight the forgotten concepts that the show tried to resurface back to its audience. The clearest one to me was uncovering the downsides of the capitalist world we live in today.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘My Name”s Han So-hee in talks to join K-drama starring ‘Squid Game”s Wi Ha-joon

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon joined the cast of upcoming K-drama series K Project (working title), which might also star My Name. Earlier today (November 18), JTBC reported that Wi had been cast in the forthcoming series, quoting an unnamed industry representative. The Squid Game actor’s agency MSTeam Entertainment later confirmed the news in a statement to Sports Today, adding that “the exact details are currently being sorted out”, as translated by Soompi.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

'Eternals' Star Lauren Ridloff Is Ready for Hollywood to Tell Different Stories About Deaf People

Lauren Ridloff is finally ready to slow down. After months of being on the road promoting Eternals, she's looking cozy on Zoom as she gets ready to talk about the film some more with me. But things are different now that the film, which was pushed back due to the pandemic, is actually out. Even though it's a Marvel movie, Lauren is still surprised to hear all the good things about how fans have embraced her character Makkari. And yes, she's definitely seen those very thirsty fancams of Drukkari.
MOVIES

