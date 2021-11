DENVER — The play put all of DeVonta Smith’s considerable skills, the attributes that might yet make him the best Eagles wide receiver in a generation, on display. He had run a perfect route to counteract the Denver Broncos’ Cover-2 defense, slanting inside then breaking sharply toward the sideline, angling away from the line of scrimmage. He was open often Sunday, and he was open again here, on a third down-and-9 for the Eagles.

