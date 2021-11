On November 2, 2021, at about 9:21 PM, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers responded to a report of an abandoned dishwasher on fire on the alley side of a building in the 400 block of California Avenue (Alley 4). The subject who set the fire was still on scene. Officers made contact with a witness who was still in the area and able to positively identify the subject as the arsonist. The dishwasher had burned pieces of paper and other trash stuffed inside.

