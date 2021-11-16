All lanes closed on NY 787 in Cohoes because of a crash

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on NY 787 going southbound near Dyke Avenue in Cohoes. The lanes are closed because of a crash.

It is unknown how serious the accident is or when the roaway will reopen. If you have any photos or videos of the accident, you can email them to News@news10.com.

For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.