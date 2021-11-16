ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

All lanes closed on NY 787 in Cohoes because of a crash

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKdqo_0cyN6JjG00

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on NY 787 going southbound near Dyke Avenue in Cohoes. The lanes are closed because of a crash.

Carlton Road closed after bridge vs truck accident in Clifton Park

It is unknown how serious the accident is or when the roaway will reopen. If you have any photos or videos of the accident, you can email them to News@news10.com.

For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cohoes, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mechanicville police searching for missing teen

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville police are looking for a teen girl who ran away. Police said 13-year-old Aundrea Jordan Moore was last seen on Saturday at a friend’s house in Schuylerville. She was wearing a black zip up sweatshirt with blue jeans and black Nike sneakers. If you have seen her, you’re asked to […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany police investigating homicide on Central Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police said there was a homicide on Central Avenue in Albany early Sunday. At around 1:55 a.m., they responded to reported shots fired call on the 300-block. Arriving on the scene between North Lake Avenue and Quail Street, officers said they found John Welcome, 35, of Albany, who’d been shot in […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lanes#Traffic Accident
NEWS10 ABC

Small plane crashes in New Jersey with only student pilot aboard

ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Flames engulfed a small plane in New Jersey on Sunday when a student pilot crashed at Old Bridge Airport, police said. Emergency responders rushed to the smoking Cessna Skyhawk 2 around 4:45 p.m., officials said. The student pilot, who was the only person on the plane, escaped with minor injuries. Pilot, […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Arrest made in Central Avenue homicide

Police said a man has been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Central Avenue. Sean Pacheco, 39, of Watervliet was arrested this afternoon following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Iron Gate Cafe reacts to being ranked top Albany breakfast spot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tripadvisor recently named them top-ranked breakfast spot in Albany. Established in 2004, Iron Gate Cafe has been a staple in the community for more than 15 years. “It feels great,” said Kevin Dively, the owner. “I have the hardest working crew in Albany and it made us feel really good. All the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy