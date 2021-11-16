All lanes closed on NY 787 in Cohoes because of a crash
COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on NY 787 going southbound near Dyke Avenue in Cohoes. The lanes are closed because of a crash.Carlton Road closed after bridge vs truck accident in Clifton Park
It is unknown how serious the accident is or when the roaway will reopen. If you have any photos or videos of the accident, you can email them to News@news10.com.
