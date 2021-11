Actor Ben Barnes, known for his latest performance in “Shadow and Bone” on Netflix and his role as Prince Caspian in the 2008 Narnia film “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian,” released his first extended play titled “Song For You” on Oct. 15. As a celebration to his 40th birthday and after posting covers on his social media, Barnes decided it was finally time to put out music of his own. The EP contains five songs, and two music videos were released as well.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO