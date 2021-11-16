ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kool-Aid recall: There may be pieces of metal or glass in it

By Dominic Genetti
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you recently purchased Kool-Aid Tropical Punch mix, check the date on the packaging. It could have very small pieces of metal or glass within the contents of the drink...

