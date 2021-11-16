Alabama judge opposed to death penalty set for ethics trial
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama judge accused of violating judicial rules with her criticism of the death penalty is going before a disciplinary court on ethics charges.
A complaint before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary on Monday says Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd wrongly became embroiled in the capital punishment debate.
It also says she issued erroneous decisions violating orders by higher courts.
Todd has been suspended with pay since April and could be removed from office if convicted.
Todd made national news in 2016 when she barred prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against four men charged in three killings.
The ruling was later overturned.
