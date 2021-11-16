ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade being upheld, new poll shows

By Veronica Stracqualursi
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A majority of Americans support the US Supreme Court upholding its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll. The poll finds that 60% percent of Americans say Roe v. Wade should be upheld, while...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court could redefine when a fetus becomes a person, upholding abortion limits while preserving the privacy right under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices — who now command a majority of the court — to decide if they will strike down Roe v. Wade or uphold the long-standing precedent. There is a third path the justices could take. The court may focus its ruling on a more neglected aspect of the ruling in Roe —...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLBT

Conflict over abortion laws won’t abate if Roe v. Wade falls

(AP) - On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases, there will be no monolithic, nationwide change. Instead,...
LAW
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Why the new polling on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade matters

With Republican-appointed justices enjoying a dominant majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, GOP policymakers at the state level have scrambled to impose new restrictions on Americans' reproductive rights. The most odious is Texas' new bounty system, but it's not the only anti-abortion measure approved of late. And while there's no...
U.S. POLITICS
insidernj.com

The Forthcoming Reversal of Roe v. Wade: A Pathway for Phil Murphy into the 2024 Democratic Presidential Sweepstakes

Those who follow closely the deliberations and decisions of the United States Supreme Court are sending a warning to news viewers everywhere: The US Supreme Court within the next six months is likely to overturn the landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. Such a reversal will effectively end all federal protection for a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rutgers

New Jerseyans Concerned About Roe v. Wade’s Future

About half want to see New Jersey pass laws to protect and expand access to abortion care. As the issue of reproductive rights takes center stage both nationally and statewide, New Jerseyans are worried about the future of Roe v. Wade. According to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll in collaboration with New Jersey Policy Perspective, residents would like to see New Jersey ensure the protection and expansion of reproductive care, including abortion. Likewise, New Jerseyans say they would be more likely to vote for a candidate in the state who supported the Reproductive Freedom Act.
POLITICS
19thnews.org

The last abortion clinic in Mississippi is at the center of a Supreme Court case that could end Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, MS — The Pink House wasn’t Tiara’s first choice. It wasn’t even her second. But it was one of the only places that could help her. Tiara, who withheld her full name for privacy, lives in Beaumont, Texas. She and her husband have three children: a 2-year-old and 1-year-old twins. She works and is in charge of the majority of parenting duties with her kids.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
upenn.edu

Abortion rights in the Supreme Court are ‘in grave jeopardy’

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases related to Texas abortion law SB8, which effectively prohibits abortions starting around the sixth week of pregnancy. SB8 gives enforcement power to private individuals, including those who do not live in Texas, to bring a lawsuit in state court against anyone who performs or “abets” an abortion in Texas and to receive $10,000 in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
University Daily Kansan

Roe v. Wade: A Study in Rhetoric

Before Roe v. Wade (1973), rhetoric on both sides of the abortion argument focused on population control. Abortion supporters argued that abortion, especially for minorities, could cut welfare expenses and act as population control, whereas opposers argued that legalizing abortions may disenfranchise disabled Americans and Blacks. After Roe — and...
U.S. POLITICS
case.edu

Law’s Jessie Hill addresses Supreme Court’s potential to overturn Roe v. Wade

The New York Times: Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, noted there’s a real possibility that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established abortion as a constitutional right. If it does, abortion would become illegal in at least 11 states where lawmakers have passed legislation that would go into effect if Roe falls. “I think it’s fair to say that Roe v. Wade is in the most peril it has been in since 1973,” she said. “It would be hard to overstate how much things are about to change.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
