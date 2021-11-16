ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Want to spend money locally in Hampton Roads? There’s an app for that.

By Lex Gray
 6 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’d like to keep your dollars local this holiday season – there’s an app for that!

The Retail Alliance created the LOVEVA app in 2014 to unite local business owners and create an incentive for shoppers like you to visit them all.

In Norfolk’s Freeman neighborhood, Cure Coffeehouse owner Chris Shelton says his shop’s QR code sticker is so well-used, it wore down to the point that he needed a replacement.

“People are obviously using the app and taking advantage of the deals,” Shelton said. “We’ve always enjoyed participating in the community aspect.”

Community is a key part of the app. ‘Hearts’ earned by scanning in-store QR codes can be redeemed at any other business in the program.

“This LOVEVA app is a great way for local businesses to support local businesses and to allow our customers to take advantage of the benefits of shopping local,” Shelton said.

Shop Small: Portsmouth’s Kitchen Koop has survived pandemic, tolls and more

Shelton says community support during the pandemic was tremendous and he hopes the momentum keeps building this holiday season.

“Speak with your wallet,” he said. “Be conscientious about where you’re spending your money and what gifts you’re getting and how you can support your own local community.”

The LOVEVA app is free to download in the Apple Store or Google Play .

Scan the QR code at participating local businesses to build up and redeem rewards.

