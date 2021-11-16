ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Today in History: Today is Tuesday, Nov. 16, the 320th day of 2021.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuetR_0cyN5Pob00
In 1945, “The Friendly Ghost,” an animated short featuring the debut of Casper, was released by Paramount’s cartoon division.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 16, 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.

On this date:

In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.

In 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.

In 1945, “The Friendly Ghost,” an animated short featuring the debut of Casper, was released by Paramount’s cartoon division.

In 1961, House Speaker Samuel T. Rayburn died in Bonham, Texas, having served as speaker since 1940 except for two terms.

In 1981, the Senate confirmed Dr. C. Everett Koop to be surgeon general. Oscar-winning actor William Holden, 63, was found dead in his Santa Monica, California, apartment.

In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.

In 1989, six Jesuit priests, a housekeeper and her daughter were slain by army troops at the University of Central America Jose Simeon Canas in El Salvador.

In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Rep. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

In 2001, investigators found a letter addressed to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., containing anthrax; it was the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill.

In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.

In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her wishes.

In 2018, a U.S. official said intelligence officials had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee).

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, visiting Canberra, said he would send military aircraft and up to 2,500 Marines to northern Australia for a training hub to help allies and protect American interests across Asia.

Five years ago: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, addressing a U.N. conference in Morocco, made a stirring appeal to all countries — including his own — to press ahead with the fight against climate change, saying a failure to do so would be a “betrayal of devastating consequences.” Former congressman and defense secretary Melvin Laird, 94, died in Fort Myers, Florida.

One year ago: President-elect Joe Biden warned of dire consequences if President Donald Trump and his administration continued to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and kept blocking briefings on national security policy issues and vaccine plans; Biden told reporters, “More people may die if we don’t coordinate.” As officials in Nevada’s most populous counties certified results of the election, Trump took to Twitter with a new attack on the vote count that gave Biden a 33,596-vote statewide victory. A second experimental COVID-19 vaccine — this one from Moderna Inc. — yielded extraordinarily strong early results; Moderna said the vaccine appeared to be 94.5% effective.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Clu Gulager is 93. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 86. Blues musician W.C. Clark is 82. Actor Joanna Pettet is 79. Actor Steve Railsback is 76. Actor David Leisure is 71. Actor Miguel Sandoval is 70. Actor Marg Helgenberger is 63. Rock musician Mani is 59. Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 58. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 57.

Jazz singer Diana Krall is 57. Actor Harry Lennix is 57. Rock musician Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) is 55. Actor Lisa Bonet (boh-NAY’) is 54. Actor Tammy Lauren is 53. R&B singer Bryan Abrams (Color Me Badd) is 52. Actor Martha Plimpton is 51. Actor Michael Irby is 49. Actor Missi Pyle is 49. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 45. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul (ahk-SAH’-nah by-OOL’) is 44. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal (JIHL’-ehn-hahl) is 44. Pop singer Trevor Penick is 42. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire (ah-MAR’-ay STOW’-duh-my-ur) is 39. Actor Kimberly J. Brown is 37. Rock singer Siva Kaneswaran (The Wanted) is 33. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 28. Actor Casey Moss is 28. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey is 26.

Comments / 0

Related
newsandguts.com

January 6th Rioter Photographed with Pelosi’s Lectern Lambasted by Judge

A federal judge scolded the January 6th rioter who was photographed carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, calling him “gullible” for believing Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election. Adam Johnson, a 36-year-old Florida man, pleaded guilty on Monday to entering and remaining in a restricted building. During his plea...
PROTESTS
NBC News

'SNL' views Kyle Rittenhouse verdict through red-state lenses

"Saturday Night Live" tried to see the not guilty verdicts in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse through the eyes of red-state America. The show turned to Fox News' "Justice With Judge Jeanine" to help. Host Jeanine Pirro, played by Cecily Strong, focused on Kenosha, Wisconsin, as the "top story." Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty Friday on all charges related to fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during protests in the city last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WausauPilot

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Myocarditis is often mild, contrary to online claims.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
WLNS

Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — It was supposed to be a moment of triumph for Joe Biden. The Democratic president had just signed into law the most significant infrastructure package in generations. And he had done it by bringing Democrats and Republicans together, just as he promised during last year’s campaign. But when Biden arrived in New Hampshire […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Matthew McConaughey Tops Texas Gov. Greg Abbott By 8 in Head-to-Head Matchup, Clobbers Beto Nearly 2-to-1

Matthew McConaghey’s chances of becoming Texas governor are looking alright, alright, alright according to a shocking new major poll. According to a survey released by the University of Texas and the Dallas Morning News, the actor — in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup — tops current Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by 8 points. In all, 43 percent of respondents say they would back McConaughey, 35 percent would support Abbott, and 22 percent would pick someone else.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Missi Pyle
Person
Diana Krall
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Marg Helgenberger
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Condoleezza Rice
milwaukeesun.com

Kamala Harris ripped for Rittenhouse reaction

US Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed the justice system is not ?equitable? in her reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Critics have swiftly dropped reminders of her own record as a prosecutor. Harris said in a Friday public statement that there is "still more work to do" to improve...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#National Football League#Nba#Federal Reserve Banks#Paramount#House#Senate#State#Ku Klux Klan#D Vt#Capitol Hill#Democrats#Saudi#Marines
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy