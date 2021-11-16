ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

When a Good Samaritan was attacked by a man she tried to help after a crash, she fought back — and thwarted a carjacking

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RM9Uu_0cyN5OB600

"I just knew if you want to die about this car, we can die.”

A woman went to help a man who had been in a car crash in Worcester Saturday night, only to have him allegedly try to steal her car and attack her, according to police.

As a result, William Vasbinder, 40, of 58 Sunnyside Ave., Putnam, Connecticut, is being charged with assault and battery, carjacking, leaving the scene of property damage, using a motor vehicle without authority, and operating a vehicle without a license, Worcester police said in a press release.

The incident happened around 2 a.m.near 575 Park Ave., according to authorities. The woman had pulled over after she saw the man, later identified as Vasbinder, had crashed into the concrete foundation of a business sign.

Leaving her key in the ignition, she went to the man’s vehicle to try to help. Then, Vasbinder allegedly got out of the crashed vehicle, ran to the woman’s vehicle and got in the driver’s seat, according to authorities.

There was a struggle, and Vasbinder allegedly punched the woman multiple times, police said.

“The female was able to take the keys out of the ignition,” Worcester police said in the release. “Mr. Vasbinder fled the scene on foot when he heard police sirens.”

Video footage shows the apparent struggle between the two.

Police were able to catch up with Vasbinder near 90 Birch St., they said. It was via investigation that they figured out Vasbinder had allegedly stolen the car he had crashed. He was treated for minor injuries.

The woman, identified as Julitssa Guerra Reyes, told WHDH that she was going home when she saw the crash.

“I was like, ‘You’re not leaving with my car,’” Reyes told the news station. “I ducked under and I just switched my ignition. I just blacked out. I just knew if you want to die about this car, we can die.”

Reyes said she put Vasbinder in a headlock and he took off soon afterward. Reyes said she’s still processing what happened.

“I’m still in shock and awe just trying to accept it all,” she said, according to WHDH.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Officials identify Malden shooting victim

MALDEN — Officials have identified Daquelle Matthews of Boston as the 22-year-old who was shot and killed outside a convenience store Saturday night, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Kevin Molis. Malden Police were called to the 7-Eleven on Salem Street...
MALDEN, MA
Boston

Police: Burglars robbed Wellesley homes while residents were inside

Unlocked houses in the Edgewater Drive and River Glen Road neighborhood were targeted, officials say. Police say burglars stole from multiple unlocked but occupied homes in Wellesley over the weekend, according to a statement. The thieves targeted homes in the Edgewater Drive and River Glen Road neighborhood between Saturday night...
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston

Police investigating Hull hit-and-run involving woman on motorized scooter

The victim says she was hit by a box truck before the driver fled the scene. Police are looking for information regarding an alleged hit-and-run in Hull on Saturday night. At 6:52 p.m. on Nov. 20, police received a call regarding a car crash near Kingsley Road and Sumner Street in Hull. Upon arrival, the Hull Police Department reported the victim, an adult woman, said the driver fled the scene.
HULL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
State
Connecticut State
Boston

State Police investigate fatal crash in Sumner Tunnel

The 24-year-old driver died at the scene. Two injured passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year old man, were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. State Police are investigating an early Sunday morning car crash in the Sumner Tunnel that killed a driver and injured two passengers, according to a statement.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Traffic Accident#Good Samaritan#Park Ave#Whdh
Boston

4-year-old New Hampshire child accidentally shoots his hand

The boy was the only one injured and was transported to Concord Hospital. A 4-year-old child in Weare, New Hampshire accidentally shot his hand after getting access to a firearm on Thursday, Nov. 18, police report. Early Thursday morning, Weare police received a call regarding a boy suffering a gunshot...
WEARE, NH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy