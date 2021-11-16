When a Good Samaritan was attacked by a man she tried to help after a crash, she fought back — and thwarted a carjacking

"I just knew if you want to die about this car, we can die.”

A woman went to help a man who had been in a car crash in Worcester Saturday night, only to have him allegedly try to steal her car and attack her, according to police.

As a result, William Vasbinder, 40, of 58 Sunnyside Ave., Putnam, Connecticut, is being charged with assault and battery, carjacking, leaving the scene of property damage, using a motor vehicle without authority, and operating a vehicle without a license, Worcester police said in a press release.

The incident happened around 2 a.m.near 575 Park Ave., according to authorities. The woman had pulled over after she saw the man, later identified as Vasbinder, had crashed into the concrete foundation of a business sign.

Leaving her key in the ignition, she went to the man’s vehicle to try to help. Then, Vasbinder allegedly got out of the crashed vehicle, ran to the woman’s vehicle and got in the driver’s seat, according to authorities.

There was a struggle, and Vasbinder allegedly punched the woman multiple times, police said.

“The female was able to take the keys out of the ignition,” Worcester police said in the release. “Mr. Vasbinder fled the scene on foot when he heard police sirens.”

Video footage shows the apparent struggle between the two.

Police were able to catch up with Vasbinder near 90 Birch St., they said. It was via investigation that they figured out Vasbinder had allegedly stolen the car he had crashed. He was treated for minor injuries.

The woman, identified as Julitssa Guerra Reyes, told WHDH that she was going home when she saw the crash.

“I was like, ‘You’re not leaving with my car,’” Reyes told the news station. “I ducked under and I just switched my ignition. I just blacked out. I just knew if you want to die about this car, we can die.”

Reyes said she put Vasbinder in a headlock and he took off soon afterward. Reyes said she’s still processing what happened.

“I’m still in shock and awe just trying to accept it all,” she said, according to WHDH.