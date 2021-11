I truly cannot think of a single other episode of The Great British Baking Show that was as devastating as it was triumphant. For this season’s semi-finals, remaining bakers Chigs, Crystelle, Giuseppe, and Jürgen were asked to tackle the all-too-fiddly world of French patisserie. What followed was one of the most extraordinary displays of technical prowess, sheer creativity, and absolute heartache. For weeks we’ve been following these bakers as they plow through Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith‘s challenges. There have been well-earned Hollywood handshakes and emotional slip-ups. And while the first half of the season seemed a little bit too predictable — with powerhouse bakers Jürgen and Giuseppe trading win after win — these final episodes have proven to be truly dramatic in all the best (and worst?) ways.

