It was 11.30pm, and hour two of struggling with American Airlines’ third-party app, when I started to give up hope. It hadn’t been this bad on the way over. Before flying from New York to London, I had downloaded the Covid security app, uploaded my vaccine and passenger locator forms, and waited for authorisation to fly. It was onerous but straightforward and the following day, at JFK, I sailed past lines of people still waving their paperwork. “Should’ve downloaded the app,” I thought smugly.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO