New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (hip flexor) is questionable to play Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks announced that Robinson and Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) are both questionable for the second leg of their back-to-back. Robinson's minutes have taken a hit the last two games since Nerlens Noel joined the rotation, but the hip issue could also be playing a factor. Robinson would benefit from Noel's absence on Monday, and vice-versa, but Taj Gibson could be looking at an outsized role if the Knicks are without both big men. Jericho Sims may also be asked to start in that situation, with Julius Randle and Obi Toppin possibly logging minutes at the five. The 76ers, meanwhile, will be without Joel Embiid (rest, protocols).

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO