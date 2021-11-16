ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin's taproot upgrade still in 'wait and see mode' Needham's Todaro says

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Still ‘Insanely Bullish’ Despite Corrective Move, Says Crypto Strategist – But There’s a Catch

A popular crypto analyst and trader says that Bitcoin’s recent pullback is actually a necessary step along BTC’s path toward a bullish continuation into 2022. In a series of tweets, pseudonymous trader Credible Crypto tells his 265,100 followers that what appears scary on the charts is, in fact, a healthy indicator for Bitcoin’s future.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade Boosts Network Efficiency

Bitcoin underwent a major network update, the Taproot Upgrade, on 04:10 UTC on Nov. 14. This is the first major upgrade that the network went through since the Segregated Witness (SegWit). The SegWit upgrade eventually resulted in the development and launch of the Lightning Network in 2018. The Taproot upgrade...
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade is ‘Useless, Minor Improvement’ of Outdated Tech, Say Critics

Analysts have criticized the Bitcoin Taproot upgrade as a “minor improvement to a technology that is already obsolete.”. Taproot went live on Nov. 13. This is Bitcoin Core’s first “major” upgrade since 2017, according to proponents. With the update, users can expect to see transactions become cheaper, faster, more secure and private, they say. Taproot will also improve smart contracts functionality on the network.
makeuseof.com

The 3 Main Reasons Bitcoin's Taproot Upgrade Is a Game Changer for Crypto

A major upgrade to Bitcoin went live during the weekend of November 13th, 2021, which generated a lot of excitement in the cryptocurrency community. The upgrade is named "Taproot," and it is Bitcoin's first significant upgrade since 2017. So, what is Taproot, and what does it mean for Bitcoin users and investors?
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com

Bitcoin’s Taproot is Live. What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC)?

With the Taproot Upgrade finally going live on November 14th, the Bitcoin network has been ushered into a new age. The Taproot upgrade promises to bring scalability, improved privacy, cheaper transaction fees, and scalability to the network. With the Taproot upgrade now up and running, what should we expect from...
crowdfundinsider.com

Taproot: Noelle Acheson of Genesis Comments on Bitcoin Upgrade

Bitcoin has just completed a soft fork upgrade to the network labeled Taproot. As has been widely reported, Bitcoin will now benefit from an improved ability to incorporate smart contracts and improved privacy of transactions (Schnorr Signatures). Bitcoin, which is pushing new all-time highs (probably due to inflation fears), may...
investing.com

Bitcoin’s Taproot Has Been Activated. What to Expect from the Network Upgrade

After a four year wait, on Sunday, November 14th, Taproot was activated at block 709,632, signaling the start of a new era for Bitcoin. Taproot operates on a digital signature scheme from the original Bitcoin’s blockchain. While only 55% of all Bitcoin nodes are currently running Taproot, the upgrade brings...
Tom's Hardware

Bitcoin's Taproot Upgrade Enables Smart Contracts, More Private Transactions

The long-awaited Taproot upgrade to Bitcoin was finally activated on November 14, to make transactions more private and bring smart contracts to the blockchain. Taproot was initially proposed in January 2018. It finally received approval from enough Bitcoin miners to enter the Speedy Trial phase—which gives developers five months to support the upgrade—on June 13. Now it's officially been activated.
cryptoslate.com

Scalability comes to Bitcoin as Taproot upgrade goes live

After years of waiting for an upgrade on the network of the leading digital asset, Taproot, an upgrade that would be focused on making Bitcoin more private whilst also improving its security has finally seen the light of the day. The upgrade was activated when F2Pool mined block 709,632 on...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s Taproot Upgrade is Finally Here: Went Live Successfully

The long-awaited Taproot softfork that aims to make Bitcoin more private, secure, and scalable is finally activated. The Bitcoin network made history today as its most ambitious upgrade, Taproot, went live at block 709,632, 5:15 UTC on Sunday – November 14, 2021. Taproot Upgrade is Live. The implementation is a...
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Struts Its Stuff in Q4 amid Privacy-Fueled Taproot Upgrade

Cryptocurrency investors are gearing up for where the bitcoin price will go in the final stretch of the year. With the fourth quarter half over, the leading cryptocurrency has not disappointed so far, having risen 47% since the start of October. A major privacy-fueled upgrade happened on the Bitcoin blockchain this weekend, giving market participants cause for celebration.
ambcrypto.com

What if Bitcoin Taproot follows SegWit’s path of adoption

Bitcoin Taproot is finally live, a network upgrade that has been four years in the making. It was first put forward by Greg Maxwell, cryptographer and developer, in 2018 after SegWit was implemented on 24 August 2017. SegWit was the first major BTC soft fork update, which wasn’t taken all too well by the community.
bitcoinist.com

Taproot Is Live! The Community Reacts To Bitcoin’s First Upgrade Since 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, we live in a Taproot world. The update will enhance Bitcoin’s performance and enable smart contract deployment. Starting today, all transactions in the Bitcoin network look alike, improving privacy. It doesn’t even matter how the market reacts. It’s a great day for Bitcoin and the community is celebrating it as such, sharing information and working on what’s now possible.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why You Should Care About Taproot, The Next Major Bitcoin Upgrade

Much has been written about Bitcoin’s Taproot upgrade, and plenty of resources exist to explain its technical concepts. However, in the author's opinion, a more comprehensive roundup of why Taproot is being implemented, what it will bring to the network, and what it might enable for the future, in plain English, is still lacking. Driven by the misconceptions that regular users have about Taproot and a certain lack of understanding, this essay leverages the technical resources that came before it to enlighten you to the broader implications of what is arguably the most significant upgrade to Bitcoin yet.
