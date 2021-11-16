Watch CNBC's full interview with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Q3 earnings

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Activision Blizzard — The video game stock continues to be on watch as the company has come under fire following reports of alleged sexual misconduct. Shares slid as much as about 2% on Monday Activision CEO Bobby Kotick told senior managers he would consider leaving his job if he can't fix culture problems at the video game maker, according to a Wall Street Journal report Sunday.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO