Watch CNBC's full interview with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Q3 earnings

CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart CEO Doug McMillon sits down with Mad Money host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's Jim Cramer discuss Fed Chair Powell's renomination, Home Depot shares and more

Mad Money host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss President Joe Biden's decision to renominate Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman. Biden has also named economist Lael Brainard, who was widely seen as a potential candidate for the U.S. central bank's top job, as vice chair. Cramer explains why the decision is a sign the administration considers inflation transitory and "is not here to stay."
BUSINESS
Doug Mcmillon
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: General Motors, Astra, Activision Blizzard and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Activision Blizzard — The video game stock continues to be on watch as the company has come under fire following reports of alleged sexual misconduct. Shares slid as much as about 2% on Monday Activision CEO Bobby Kotick told senior managers he would consider leaving his job if he can't fix culture problems at the video game maker, according to a Wall Street Journal report Sunday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things Investors Missed in Walmart's Earnings Announcement

Customer traffic trends are strong. Cash flow slowed, but only because Walmart is stocking up on products ahead of the holidays. Look for improving investor returns into 2022. It's no secret that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is having a great year. The world's leading retailer just announced stellar momentum heading into the peak holiday shopping season while boosting its earnings outlook for 2021.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
#Walmart Ceo#Holiday Shopping#Cnbc#Mad Money
Seekingalpha.com

Walmart: Q3 Earnings Show International And Online Market Growing Fast

Q3-2021 earnings show solid key metrics. A couple of days ago, Walmart (WMT) released its Q3-2021 earnings. Results were solid with Walmart showing strong comparable sales despite a slightly weaker than expected EBIT generation. In this article, I will review Walmart Q3 results and I will explain the reasons behind my BUY recommendation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
morningbrew.com

Walmart feels good ahead of the holidays as Q3 earnings beat estimates

Walmart seems to have things under control, reporting Q3 earnings yesterday that beat estimates. Numbers game: Revenue jumped to $140.5 billion, a 4.3% YoY increase. Grocery was one standout, notching its highest quarterly growth rate in six quarters. (For all that talk of inflation, Walmart thinks it could actually play to its advantage.)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Walmart Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Well-Positioned To Gain Market Share'

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares traded mostly flat on Wednesday after the discount retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and said it's well-positioned for the holiday shopping season despite supply chain disruptions. Walmart reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $140.53 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of $1.40 and...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Gain on Strong Q3 Walmart Earnings

WMT - Free Report) reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it outpaced both earnings and revenue estimates. The mega retailer also raised its full-year outlook. The solid results are expected to fuel a rally in ETFs having the highest allocation to the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer. Consumer Staples Select Sector...
STOCKS
Walmart
Seekingalpha.com

Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon On Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2021 8:00 AM ET. Dan Binder – Senior Vice President Investor Relations. Brett Biggs – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. John Furner – President and CEO of Walmart U.S. Judith Mckenna – President and CEO of Walmart International.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Walmart CEO on Q3 results: it’ll be a strong holiday quarter

Walmart topped estimates in Q3 and raised its guidance for the full year. CEO Doug McMillan discussed quarterly results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Shares of the retail giant are still down more than 2.0% this morning. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
MARKETS
chaindrugreview.com

Walmart’s Q3 sales and earnings beat expectations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart posted third quarter sales and earnings that topped expectations, and the company raised its outlook for the year. Comp sales at Walmart U.S. grew 9.2% versus the prior year period, with 15.6% increase on a two-year stack basis. Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 8% for the quarter and 87% on a two-year stack. Total revenue was $140.5 billion, up 4.3%, negatively affected by approximately $9.4 billion related to divestitures. Excluding the impact of currency valuations, total revenue would have increased 3.3% to $139.2 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

Walmart Q3 FY2022 Earnings Report Recap

U.S. comparable sales, excluding fuel, rose at a faster pace than analysts expected. U.S. comparable sales indicate the sales generated by the company's U.S. stores and clubs that have been open for at least one year, including e-commerce sales. Walmart raised its full-year FY 2022 guidance and now expects adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Walmart Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Lifts FY22 Outlook

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.3% year-on-year, to $140.53 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $135.60 billion. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 3.3% to $139.2 billion. Net sales from the Walmart U.S. increased 9.3% Y/Y, Walmart International declined 20.1%, and Sam's club rose...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Walmart raises full-year earnings guidance

Walmart Inc. stock rose 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail giant raised its full-year earnings guidance, the third consecutive quarter it has done so. Net income totaled $3.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.40. Revenue of $140.53 billion was up from $134.71 billion last year and also beat the FactSet consensus of $135.43 billion. U.S. e-commerce sales were up 8% year-over-year, and have grown 87% on a two-year basis. Walmart international sales fell 20.1% to $23.6 billion, impacted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Edges Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat Driven By Comp Sales Gains

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while boosting its full-year profit forecast, following Home Depot's lead with solid same-store sales. The stock edged lower, however, as investors reacted to disappointing profit margins that were pressured by rising supply chain disruption and labor costs.
RETAIL

