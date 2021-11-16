Talking special pricing and great flooring options with WeShipFloors

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension livestock economist David Anderson said consumers can expect higher prices and fewer options for whole turkeys leading into the holiday season. With overall production down, and costs for feed, fuel and labor on the rise, turkey prices have climbed considerably, Anderson said in a recent AgriLife Today report. Leading up to American Thanksgiving, the national wholesale average for whole hens is approximately $1.35 per pound. Last year, however, that same pound cost $0.21 less at $1.14 per pound. The five year average was even lower, coming in at $1.06 per pound for the same turkeys.
