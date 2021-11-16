29-year-old man reported missing in Palmdale

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old man who was reported missing in Palmdale.

Erick Gibran Cota was last seen about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 39000 block of Dijon Lane, near Marie Kerr Park, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Cota is Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his stomach. He is also known to drive a black 2014 Honda Insight with the California license plate 8VES333.

Anyone with information on Cota’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.