Stephen A Smith has been highly critical of Bill Belichick and the defence of a resurgent New England Patriots. He is also disapproving of the fact that Belichick let Tom Brady go and he believes that this is a mistake and a premium price will have to be shelled out for the same. Being candid, you do not let go of your best players but a coach is supposed to be the mastermind of a revolution and what was Bill thinking probably cannot be said but he chose to opt for Mac Jones, given the ripe age of Tom Brady.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO