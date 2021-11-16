ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

How well did Kentucky hospitals score in terms of safety?

By Braxton Caudill
 6 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky hospitals are reviewing their safety reports compiled by “ Leapfrog “, a national group that grades 3,000 hospitals, twice a year.

The company calls itself the “gold standard” measure of patient safety. They look at how often a hospital gives recommended treatment to a patient, the environment in which patients get care, and what happens to a patient while receiving care.

Only one of the four hospitals in Lexington, Baptist Health , received an A. The hospital scored above average on the treatment of MRSA infections, C. Diff. infections, and infections in the blood. They also scored above average on all practices to prevent errors.

Saint Joseph East scored a B. They did not score above average on the treatment of MRSA infections or communication with staff. They did score above average on preventing all safety problems.

Saint Joseph on Harrodsburg , UK Hospital , and Good Samaritan all scored C’s.

Statewide, 15 hospitals received A’s.

Four received D’s, including one in Pikeville and one in Campbellsville.

