Elise LeGrow, 'Feel Alright'

By Jefferson Public Radio
wnmufm.org
 6 days ago

Toronto's Elise LeGrow had a major hit on Canadian radio nearly a decade ago — "No Good Woman" — but it was 2018's marvelous covers album, Playing Chess, that completely recalibrated her trajectory. On the new...

www.wnmufm.org

wnmufm.org

Sweeping Promises, 'Pain Without a Touch'

You don't simply listen to Sweeping Promises — you move, you groove, you strike a pose with an effortlessly cool 'tude. The post-punk band's Hunger for a Way Out was released in the middle of lockdown, but every song was made for punk-packed dance parties. "Pain Without a Touch," a...
ROCK MUSIC
wnmufm.org

Overo, 'Another Year in Hell'

"It's only gotten worse!" What better way to bellow our collective angst about the still-very-much-in-progress pandemic than with screamo? Overo's title track contribution to Another Year in Hell — a 4-way split featuring Punch On!, Zochor and Coma Regalia — is an exasperated thrust into Zoom-fatigued abyss. The Houston band features members from Perfect Future and Football, etc. in a '90s post-hardcore mode somewhere between I Hate Myself and Rainer Maria: chugging riffs and hoarse yelps in tandem with twinkly arpeggios and pop-punky vocal hooks. In just a couple years, Overo's quickly nestled into a nostalgic screamo sound, but "Another Year in Hell" is a great example of how dynamic personalities can reinvigorate memory. Case in point: the accompanying video, a tongue-in-cheek slideshow presentation graphing the rise of false screamo, egg punk's market saturation over chain punk and the ultimate screamo formula: riff, noodly bit, riff, scream, breakdown, repeat.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Sara Diamond is going to be "Alright" [Video]

Singer/songwriter Sara Diamond's new single "Alright" has gotten an eye-catching visual treatment. The mid-tempo soulful record is as reflective as they come and dig deep into a what-if situation in a past relationship. Bolstered by the atmospheric sound designs, moody strings, and sparse drum patterns, she delivers a heartfelt and passionate performance that weaves a wide range of emotions together. Diamond runs through all the possible ways she could have fixed the relationship but ultimately she just has to accept the truth and forge ahead. "Alright" track is meant as a closure for Diamond as she admits that it will be alright at the end of it all.
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

The Local Spin with Laurel Premo (Interview)

The Local Spin is part of the new music discovery program The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, where we feature local musicians on Public Radio 90!. On this edition of The Local Spin, we speak with Michigan-based artist Laurel Premo about her latest solo album, Golden Loam. She's been making music in the vocal and instrumental roots style for some time, with an album from 2019 called The Iron Trios, and her work with Red Tail Ring.
MUSIC
Daily Californian

Feeling EVERYTHING

As I walked through the side entrance of the Regency Ballroom, all I could think was that I felt like the kid in “Almost Famous.” Dainty chandeliers hung still as the floor buzzed with excitement. The grungy ensemble of the crowd somehow seemed to complement the understated elegance of the venue as everyone gradually trickled in, patiently awaiting the arrival of WILLOW.
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

Talking With Ghosts

Tony Allen was the last musician to arrive at Midilive Studios, in the Parisian suburb of Villetaneuse, early on the evening of Nov. 13, 2019. He strolled past his playing partners for the night, Joan Wasser and Dave Okumu, and headed directly for a drum kit already set up to his specs by the engineers; the man Brian Eno once called "the world's greatest drummer" was not a stranger to the space. Allen put on headphones and immediately played one of his signature drum fills, the kind that effortlessly evokes both an accidental stumble and a brilliant equation. Then he stopped. "Where's the click?" he asked.
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

Elise Testone to reprise Amy Winehouse tribute at Music Hall

“I felt an instant and deep connection to the music of Amy Winehouse the moment I decided to pay tribute to her the year she died,” said singer-songwriter Elise Testone, who recently moved to Rhode Island after singing the blues in Charleston since 2006. She returns to the Music Hall on Nov. 27 for her latest tribute.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Oak Ridger

'Clue': The kids are alright

Last Saturday night, Nov 13, Amy Uptgraft, the director of Masquers, the Oak Ridge High School theater club, stepped out onto the apron of the stage, microphone in hand, to welcome the surprisingly huge audience that was eagerly awaiting the who-done-it “Clue” to begin. She spoke with a kind of resolute confidence that is somehow missing from our public discourse these days, and she had my full attention, especially when she gave her young cast and crew the ultimate compliment.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
MUSIC
Sandpoint Reader

A world of feeling

When asked to describe his band’s music in only a few words, Barrio Manouche frontman Javi Jimenez falls silent. Then, he laughs. “It is really hard for me to do that,” he told the. , “but I will try.”. His attempt includes descriptors like “gypsy jazz,” “flamenco,” “latin” and “a...
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES

