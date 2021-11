Looking for ways to teach your children about gratitude? Here are some gratitude activities for kids:. November is the season for giving and GRATEFUL is the word of the month. However the first time I asked a three year old Annabelle to say something she is grateful for, I was met with a blank stare. Teaching someone how to be thankful is not the easiest task. That’s why today I am sharing easy ways to teach gratefulness with gratitude activities for kids (and adults too!).

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO