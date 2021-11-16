’Forever Happens Here’: Vegas launches new wedding campaign

The Wedding Capital of the World has launched a new weddings-focused campaign titled “Forever Happens Here.” The campaign highlights all the incredible ways forever happens in Vegas, from the options for couples just starting their lives together to longtime couples celebrating milestone anniversaries—and everything in between.

“Forever Happens Here” showcases how every couple can have a ceremony in Las Vegas that is as unique as their love story. Whether the perfect day is in an “Only Vegas” location like a museum or attraction, a minimony surrounded by the desert scenery, or a lavish and elegant affair at resort chapels catered by celebrity chefs, the destination offers an impressive variety of ceremony options. In Las Vegas, couples can begin their happily ever after exactly how they’ve envisioned the very special day.

“Las Vegas is known as the wedding capital of the world, and that includes every aspect of the wedding-planning process, from engagements to vow renewals,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). “’Forever Happens Here’ reaches the next generation of couples and demonstrates the endless possibilities that can be tailored to create a celebration that is as unique as they are. If you can dream it you can do it in Las Vegas.”

In addition to the vast selection, professionalism, and experience of the Las Vegas wedding community, the destination offers luxurious hotels, ease of transportation, world-class entertainment and nightlife, as well as amazing culinary options that ensure the couple and their guests enjoy their time before and after the ceremony, regardless of budget. In addition, Las Vegas’ many venues, locations, and backdrops offer an abundance of availability for couples seeking certain requirements for their nuptials. Clark County where Las Vegas is located also has no extended wait for marriage licenses being issued to those seeking to wed.

“We’re thrilled for this new campaign as forever truly does happen here,” said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya. “We marry more destination wedding couples each year than anywhere else in the world and have so many amazing love stories to share. As we enter into our 5 millionth marriage license celebration, this campaign rings more true than ever.”

“Forever Happens Here” will run digitally and on social channels. The campaign marks the exciting lead up to Las Vegas issuing the 5-millionth wedding license in 2022. The 5 millionth license will be marked with giveaways, activations, and other momentous happenings to be announced.

The campaign is the result of a partnership between the Clark County Clerk, the LVCVA and the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce.

Visit here to learn more about weddings in Las Vegas.