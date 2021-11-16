Displaying items by tag: FASFA

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Longleaf Commitment grant extended to 2020 high school grads

HAMLET — The Longleaf Commitment grant program has now been extended to North Carolina high school graduates of 2020. The grant covers the cost of tuition and fees at Richmond Community College, or any of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina.

Thursday, 25 March 2021 16:17

Richmond County Schools take the ‘NC First in FAFSA’ challenge to send more students to college

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools have officially accepted North Carolina’s First in FAFSA Challenge to help send more local high school seniors to college. Ashley Chapel Educational Center, Richmond Early College High School and Richmond Senior High School are all competing against each other and hundreds of other high schools across the state to increase their FAFSA completion rates.

Thursday, 30 July 2020 13:13

Richmond Community College to hold Financial Aid Day

HAMLET — The first day of August will be Financial Aid Day on the campus of Richmond Community College.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

